Very nice
Thank you for the review, we look forward to helping you again.
4.7
10 reviews
Very nice
Thank you for the review, we look forward to helping you again.
Everyone is very friendly and helpful. I will definitely be back!
Our staff is the best! we look forward to your next visit!
Customer service is always great!flower is always great! Fast and easy!
Thank you for the kind words. We are glad you like the flower!
Fast, friendly and fair prices.
Thank you, we appreciate your review, and are always happy to help.
Flower is always good that’s why I come here . Thanks
Happy to hear you enjoy our flower. We look forward to your next visit.
Very comfortable and professional atmosphere. Knowledgeable and helpful staff. Thank you guys 😁
Thank you so much for the kind words Angel.Davis, We pride ourselves on our staff and their product knowledge. we look forward to your next visit!
Always knowledgeable and friendly.
Hello gmarie8989, Thank you so much for this compliment! We are honored that you took the time out to write this wonderful review. We will see you soon.
Ryan knows his stuff....good product at a good price...one of the only places to have monster dart pods
The Dart Pods are fantastic and a store Favorite! We are glad you enjoy them. We will see you next time.
THANKS>>Variety ,Quality & Potency of Flower Products are Awesome.
Thank You, we pride ourselves on quality products and patient treatment. We look forward to seeing you again.
The GreenHouse is like a home away from home, the staff is excellent and very informative. I would highly recommend you guys and love visiting everytime.
Thank you for the warm words, and we look forward to seeing you again.