$15 1/8th Premium Shake
Valid 11/30/2019 – 12/15/2019
small buds and shake,no stems seeds or trash
All Products
lemon tree
from Unknown Brand
21.5%
THC
0.26%
CBD
Lemon Tree
Strain
$12.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
black jack
from Unknown Brand
22.5%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Black Jack
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)
from Unknown Brand
23%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
SHERBERT
from Unknown Brand
19.2%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
SDLK
from Unknown Brand
23%
THC
0.16%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
strawberry banana
from Unknown Brand
23.3%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
cherry punch
from Unknown Brand
23%
THC
1%
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
pineapple chunk
from Unknown Brand
25%
THC
1%
CBD
Diamond OG
Strain
$12.51 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Green Light Kush
from Unknown Brand
26%
THC
1%
CBD
$12.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
ALIEN OG
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
1%
CBD
Fruity Juice
Strain
$71 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Cookies Crack
from GreenRush
24%
THC
1%
CBD
$12.51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Fire OG
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
1%
CBD
Cookies Kush
Strain
$12.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Durban kush
from Unknown Brand
28%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Cookies
Strain
$12.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
1%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$12.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
1:1 tincture
from Terpenetics
1.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 oz
In-store only
macro tincture
from Terpenetics
4.62%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 oz
In-store only
RSO
from Terpenetics
65.81%
THC
0.18%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
gold rush full spectrum carts
from Unknown Brand
91%
THC
1%
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
Durban Kush diamond with terp sauce
from Unknown Brand
86%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Hemp Extract
from Microfuel
0%
THC
100%
CBD
$59.991 g
In-store only
Hemp Extract Peppermint
from Microfuel
8%
THC
100%
CBD
$199.991 oz
In-store only
Hemp Extract Protein
from Microfuel
0%
THC
100%
CBD
$59.991 g
In-store only
Hemp ExtractmPeppermint
from Microfuel
0%
THC
100%
CBD
$119.951 g
In-store only
oil concentrates
from Unknown Brand
85%
THC
5%
CBD
Zkittlez
Strain
$20½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
WEETOS HOT CHIPS
from Unknown Brand
500mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Peanut Butter Cups
from Keef Brands
150mg
THC
1mg
CBD
$27each
In-store only
Gummies
from Smokiez Edibles
10mg
THC
1mg
CBD
$18.99each
In-store only
hard candy 200mg
from Kush Candy
200%
THC
0%
CBD
$25each
In-store only
cana punch
from Kush Candy
100%
THC
0%
CBD
$15each
In-store only
hard candy
from Unknown Brand
100%
THC
0%
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Push pinch
from Dizzys Iszms
___
THC
___
CBD
$5each
In-store only
G pen
from Snoop Dogg
___
THC
___
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
G pen
from Snoop Dogg
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.99each
In-store only
woozie
from Unknown Brand
300%
THC
0%
CBD
$40each
In-store only