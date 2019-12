[ONLINE ORDERING NOW AVAILABLE!]

• In a hurry and already know what you want? Visit our website TheGroveNV.com to place your order for a rapid pick-up! Exclusive ONLINE ONLY specials now available everyday!

[Recreational Sales]

• NOW ACCEPTING ANYONE with a valid government issued ID proving they are 21 years of age or older!

• Recreational users are limited to a maximum of ~114mg per single edible / product and 3,500mg as a Daily Purchase Limit.

[TAXES ARE NOT INCLUDED IN MENU PRICING]

• Recreational: 17.6%

• Medical: 7.6%

[THANK YOU - For Voting The Grove as Best Dispensary in Las Vegas for 2018!]

[Anyday Specials]

• $1 PreRoll with ANY purchase of $100 or more. [One Per Patient/Day]

• Veteran Discount: 10% off purchases $50 or more.

• Senior Discount: 10% off purchases $50 or more.

• Industry Discount: 10% off purchases $50 or more.

[Leafly Reviews]

• Leave us your feedback and receive a $1 PreRoll with ANY purchase of $20 or more. [One Per Patient/Day]