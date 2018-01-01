Follow
In-House Everyday Specials!!
Valid 1/1/2018 – 4/21/2020
Everyday you visit The Grove you can take advantage of these specials and promotions! • Spend over $100 and receive a $1 Pre-Roll [LIMITATIONS: 1 Per Patient / Transaction] • 50% off any single VERT product with every 1/4 KANNABIS Purchase [LIMITATIONS: 1 Half Priced VERT with every 1/4 KANNABIS Purchase.]
- Daily Deals cannot be combined with any other promotions and are subject to change per inventory or management discretion.
All Products
Sherpa Derpa - STANDARD (Kannabis)
from Kannabis
17.7%
THC
0%
CBD
NOT IN SYSTEM
Strain
$33.83⅛ ounce
$33.83⅛ ounce
$63.42¼ ounce
$114.16½ ounce
$202.961 ounce
TKO - STANDARD (Kannabis)
from Kannabis
17.48%
THC
0%
CBD
None Available
Strain
$33.83⅛ ounce
$33.83⅛ ounce
$63.42¼ ounce
$114.16½ ounce
$202.961 ounce
Damn Sour - STANDARD (Kannabis)
from Kannabis
17.09%
THC
0%
CBD
Damn Sour
Strain
$33.83⅛ ounce
$33.83⅛ ounce
$63.42¼ ounce
$114.16½ ounce
$202.961 ounce
Cannatonic (State Flower)
from State Flower Cannabis
5.81%
THC
13.87%
CBD
Cannatonic
Strain
$54.97⅛ ounce
$54.97⅛ ounce
$105.71¼ ounce
$198.73½ ounce
$372.091 ounce
GG.4 - STANDARD (Kannabis)
from Kannabis
16%
THC
0%
CBD
GG4
Strain
$33.83⅛ ounce
$33.83⅛ ounce
$63.42¼ ounce
$114.16½ ounce
$202.961 ounce
Blackberry Fire (Kannabis)
from Kannabis
23.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry Fire
Strain
$42.28⅛ ounce
$42.28⅛ ounce
$80.34¼ ounce
$147.99½ ounce
$270.611 ounce
Private Reserve (Virtue)
from Virtue Las Vegas
28.1%
THC
0%
CBD
NOT IN SYSTEM
Strain
$16.911 gram
$16.911 gram
Nepali Pink (Kannabis)
from Kannabis
24.74%
THC
0%
CBD
NOT IN SYSTEM
Strain
$42.28⅛ ounce
$42.28⅛ ounce
$80.34¼ ounce
$147.99½ ounce
$270.611 ounce
WhoOody (Kannabis)
from Kannabis
22.29%
THC
0%
CBD
NOT IN SYSTEM
Strain
$12.681 gram
$12.681 gram
$42.28⅛ ounce
$80.34¼ ounce
$147.99½ ounce
$270.611 ounce
GG.4 - GOLD (Kannabis)
from Kannabis
30.44%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$50.74⅛ ounce
$50.74⅛ ounce
$97.25¼ ounce
$181.82½ ounce
$338.271 ounce
Strawberry Cheesecake (K)
from Kannabis
23.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Cheesecake
Strain
$42.28⅛ ounce
$42.28⅛ ounce
$80.34¼ ounce
$147.99½ ounce
$270.611 ounce
Royal Highness - STANDARD (Kannabis)
from Kannabis
17.96%
THC
0%
CBD
Royal Highness
Strain
$33.83⅛ ounce
$33.83⅛ ounce
$63.42¼ ounce
$114.16½ ounce
$202.961 ounce
Wedding Cake (State Flower)
from State Flower Cannabis
36.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$54.97⅛ ounce
$54.97⅛ ounce
$105.71¼ ounce
$198.73½ ounce
$372.091 ounce
XJ-13 (State Flower)
from State Flower Cannabis
26.07%
THC
0%
CBD
XJ-13
Strain
$16.911 gram
$16.911 gram
Head Cheese (Polaris Wellness)
from Polaris MMJ
31.73%
THC
0%
CBD
Head Cheese
Strain
$16.911 gram
$16.911 gram
$54.97⅛ ounce
$105.71¼ ounce
$198.73½ ounce
$372.091 ounce
Cherry Garcia - STANDARD (Kannabis)
from Kannabis
10.58%
THC
0%
CBD
None Available
Strain
$33.83⅛ ounce
$33.83⅛ ounce
$63.42¼ ounce
$114.16½ ounce
$202.961 ounce
Diamond Master (Kannabis)
from Kannabis
29.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Diamond Master
Strain
$42.28⅛ ounce
$42.28⅛ ounce
$80.34¼ ounce
$147.99½ ounce
$270.611 ounce
Chunky D - GOLD (Kannabis)
from Kannabis
31.01%
THC
0%
CBD
Chunky Diesel
Strain
$50.74⅛ ounce
$50.74⅛ ounce
$97.25¼ ounce
$181.82½ ounce
$338.271 ounce
Shiva Skunk (Kannabis)
from Kannabis
26.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Shiva Skunk
Strain
$42.28⅛ ounce
$42.28⅛ ounce
$80.34¼ ounce
$147.99½ ounce
$270.611 ounce
Honey Cream - Standard (Kannabis)
from Kannabis
18.22%
THC
0%
CBD
Honey Cream
Strain
$33.83⅛ ounce
$33.83⅛ ounce
$63.42¼ ounce
$114.16½ ounce
$202.961 ounce
GG.4 (Kannabis)
from Kannabis
20.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$42.28⅛ ounce
$42.28⅛ ounce
$80.34¼ ounce
$147.99½ ounce
$270.611 ounce
TKO (Kannabis)
from Kannabis
21.8%
THC
0%
CBD
None Available
Strain
$42.28⅛ ounce
$42.28⅛ ounce
$80.34¼ ounce
$147.99½ ounce
$270.611 ounce
Curious George #7 (Green Way Medical)
from GReen Way Medical
30.16%
THC
0%
CBD
Curious George
Strain
$54.97⅛ ounce
$54.97⅛ ounce
$105.71¼ ounce
$198.73½ ounce
$372.091 ounce
Sherpa Derpa (Kannabis)
from Kannabis
20.05%
THC
0%
CBD
NOT IN SYSTEM
Strain
$42.28⅛ ounce
$42.28⅛ ounce
$80.34¼ ounce
$147.99½ ounce
$270.611 ounce
Purple Punch (Kannabis)
from Kannabis
20.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$42.28⅛ ounce
$42.28⅛ ounce
$80.34¼ ounce
$147.99½ ounce
$270.611 ounce
Chunky D (Kannabis)
from Kannabis
23.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Chunky Diesel
Strain
$12.681 gram
$12.681 gram
$42.28⅛ ounce
$80.34¼ ounce
$147.99½ ounce
$270.611 ounce
Damn Sour (Kannabis)
from Kannabis
20.92%
THC
0%
CBD
Damn Sour
Strain
$12.681 gram
$12.681 gram
$42.28⅛ ounce
$80.34¼ ounce
$147.99½ ounce
$270.611 ounce
Diamond Dust OG (Virtue)
from Virtue Las Vegas
30.72%
THC
0%
CBD
None Available
Strain
$16.911 gram
$16.911 gram
$54.97⅛ ounce
$105.71¼ ounce
$198.73½ ounce
$372.091 ounce
Durban Poison (Kannabis)
from Kannabis
21.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$42.28⅛ ounce
$42.28⅛ ounce
$80.34¼ ounce
$147.99½ ounce
$270.611 ounce
Head Cheese (Polaris Wellness)
from Polaris MMJ
31.86%
THC
0%
CBD
Head Cheese
Strain
$54.97⅛ ounce
$54.97⅛ ounce
$105.71¼ ounce
$198.73½ ounce
$372.091 ounce
Miss X (Green Life Productions)
from Green Life Productions
34.71%
THC
0%
CBD
None Available
Strain
$54.97⅛ ounce
$54.97⅛ ounce
$105.71¼ ounce
$198.73½ ounce
$372.091 ounce
Northern Lights #5 x Haze (Kannabis)
from Kannabis
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Northern Lights #5 x Haze
Strain
$42.28⅛ ounce
$42.28⅛ ounce
$80.34¼ ounce
$147.99½ ounce
$270.611 ounce
Thin Mint Cookies (Kannabis)
from Kannabis
20.44%
THC
0%
CBD
Thin Mint GSC
Strain
$33.83⅛ ounce
$33.83⅛ ounce
$63.42¼ ounce
$114.16½ ounce
$202.961 ounce
Chunky D - STANDARD (Kannabis)
from Kannabis
19.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Chunky Diesel
Strain
$33.83⅛ ounce
$33.83⅛ ounce
$63.42¼ ounce
$114.16½ ounce
$202.961 ounce
Disposable MICRO Reserve 250mg - SFV OG (O.penVAPE)
from O.penVAPE
87.99%
THC
0%
CBD
SFV OG
Strain
$29.6½ gram
$29.6½ gram
Disposable MICRO Reserve 250mg - Jack Herer (O.penVAPE)
from O.penVAPE
85.47%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$29.6½ gram
$29.6½ gram
SUGAR - Green Crush (Matrix)
from Matrix NV
69.3%
THC
0%
CBD
None Available
Strain
$50.741 gram
$50.741 gram
Disposable MICRO Reserve - Paris OG 250mg (O.penVAPE)
from O.penVAPE
82.54%
THC
0%
CBD
Paris OG
Strain
$29.6250 mg
$29.6250 mg
Disposable MICRO ISH 250mg - Spearmint Sativa (O.penVAPE)
from O.penVAPE
85.48%
THC
0%
CBD
N/A
Strain
$29.06½ gram
$29.06½ gram
Disposable MICRO Reserve 250mg - Mimosa (O.penVAPE)
from O.penVAPE
82.67%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$29.6½ gram
$29.6½ gram
