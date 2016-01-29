Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
[ONLINE ORDERING NOW AVAILABLE!]
• In a hurry and already know what you want? Visit our website TheGroveNV.com to place your order for a rapid pick-up! Available 24 hours a day / 7 Days a week for anytime that you may need your medicine!
[Recreational Sales]
• NOW ACCEPTING ANYONE with a valid government issued ID proving they are 21 years of age or older!
• Recreational users are limited to a maximum of ~114mg per single edible / product and 3,500mg as a Daily Purchase Limit.
[THANK YOU - For Voting The Grove as Best Dispensary in Las Vegas for 2018!]
[Early Bird Special]
• Come visit us from 3AM-7AM ANYDAY and receive 15% off your entire purchase! (Percentage cannot be combined with other promotions)
[Anyday Specials]
• $1 PreRoll with ANY purchase of $100 or more. [One Per Patient/Day]
• Veteran Discount: 10% off purchases $50 or more.
• Senior Discount: 10% off purchases $50 or more.
• Industry Discount: 10% off purchases $50 or more.