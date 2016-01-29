[ONLINE ORDERING NOW AVAILABLE!] • In a hurry and already know what you want? Visit our website TheGroveNV.com to place your order for a rapid pick-up! Available 24 hours a day / 7 Days a week for anytime that you may need your medicine! [Recreational Sales] • NOW ACCEPTING ANYONE with a valid government issued ID proving they are 21 years of age or older! • Recreational users are limited to a maximum of ~114mg per single edible / product and 3,500mg as a Daily Purchase Limit. [THANK YOU - For Voting The Grove as Best Dispensary in Las Vegas for 2018!] [Early Bird Special] • Come visit us from 3AM-7AM ANYDAY and receive 15% off your entire purchase! (Percentage cannot be combined with other promotions) [Anyday Specials] • $1 PreRoll with ANY purchase of $100 or more. [One Per Patient/Day] • Veteran Discount: 10% off purchases $50 or more. • Senior Discount: 10% off purchases $50 or more. • Industry Discount: 10% off purchases $50 or more.