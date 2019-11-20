Follow
The Guild San Jose
(408) 224-0420
630 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 610
Show All 72
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$1093
All Products
ART - Krush Kings Jungle Cake 3.5g
from Industry Standard Group, Inc
___
THC
___
CBD
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
ART - Canndescent Charge #508 3.5g
from LMG Logistics, Inc.
___
THC
___
CBD
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
ART - DG Orange Tree 3.5g
from Pacific Organics and Wellness
___
THC
___
CBD
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
SEL - Marley Studio Lemon Fuel OG (S) 3.5g
from Sturdivant Ventures LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
CRA - AB Strawberry Banana (I) 3.5g
from Yerba Buena Logistics
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Flow Kana - Infinity Demo 1g
from Event Horizon Technologies, Inc.
___
THC
___
CBD
$11 g
In-store only
GPF - Citrus Boost (S) 1g
from Grizzly Peak Farms 1 Distribution
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
CRA - Mont. Kush True OG (I) 3.5g
from Boutique Unlimited Distribution, LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
SEL - Triples Wedding Crasher (H/I) 3.5g
from Industry Standard Group, Inc
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
SEL - SCCF Strawberry BananaZ 3.5g
from Bird Valley Organics
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Madrone - Star Girl 1g Demo
from Herban Industries CA LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$11 g
In-store only
CRA - GF OZ Muffins (H) 3.5g Display
from LMG Logistics, Inc.
___
THC
___
CBD
$0.01⅛ oz
In-store only
Marley Natural - Lemon Sour Diesel 1g
from Sturdivant Ventures LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Connected - BT 1g
from Connected Cannabis CO. (Connected Management)
___
THC
___
CBD
$0.011 g
In-store only
CRA - GF Gorilla Glue (I) 3.5g Display
from LMG Logistics, Inc.
___
THC
___
CBD
$0.01⅛ oz
In-store only
CRA - Coastal Sun Rude Boi 3.5g Display
from Bird Valley Organics
___
THC
___
CBD
$0.01⅛ oz
In-store only
CRA - Mont. Kush Banana Cream (S) 3.5g Display
from Boutique Unlimited Distribution, LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$0.01⅛ oz
In-store only
CRA - Mont. Kush True OG 3.5g Display
from Boutique Unlimited Distribution, LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$0.01⅛ oz
In-store only
CRA - Power Flower Vanilla Gorilla (H) 1g
from Venice Alt. Healing Coltv.
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Presidential - Moonrocks Strawberry 1g
from Shelf Life Distributing
___
THC
___
CBD
$341 g
In-store only
SEL - THC Chem Dawg #4 3.5g
from DFWS, Inc. - In House Distro
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
CRA - GF Chem Dawg (S) 3.5g
from LMG Logistics, Inc.
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
CRA - Mont. Kush Fruit Stripe #82 3.5g Display
from Boutique Unlimited Distribution, LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$0.01⅛ oz
In-store only
SEL - Marley Studio Purple Punch (I) 3.5g
from Sturdivant Ventures LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
CRA - Coastal Sun Banjo (S) 3.5g
from Bird Valley Organics
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
SEL - THC Sour Diesel 3.5g
from DFWS, Inc. - In House Distro
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Presidential - Moonrocks Strawberry 3.5g
from Shelf Life Distributing
___
THC
___
CBD
$94⅛ oz
In-store only
Presidential - Moonrocks OG 3.5g
from Shelf Life Distributing
___
THC
___
CBD
$94⅛ oz
In-store only
CRA - FK Wedding Cake (I) 3.5g
from Event Horizon Technologies, Inc.
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
CRA - GF Chem 4 (S) 3.5
from LMG Logistics, Inc.
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
ART - Amplified Super Sour Diesel (S) 3.5g
from CANN Distributors, Inc
___
THC
___
CBD
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
SEL - FloraCal Dosi Do (I) 3.5g
from River Distributing Co, LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
SEL - Grizzly Peak Yoga Fire (I) 3.5g
from Grizzly Peak Farms 1 Distribution
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
ART - Source Quest (S/H) 3.5g
from New Age Compassion Care Center
___
THC
___
CBD
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
ART - Source Quest (S/H) 3.5g Display
from New Age Compassion Care Center
___
THC
___
CBD
$0.01⅛ oz
In-store only
SEL - SCVET Combat Cookies (I/H) 3.5g
from KIVA Sales and Service
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
SEL - SCVET Combat Cookies (I/H) 3.5g DISPLAY
from KIVA Sales and Service
___
THC
___
CBD
$0.1⅛ oz
In-store only
ART - Amplified Guava IX (I) 3.5g
from CANN Distributors, Inc
___
THC
___
CBD
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
SEL - THC Gushers (I/H) 3.5g
from gb2 llc
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
SEL - THC Banana OG (I) 3.5g
from gb2 llc
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
12345 ... 16