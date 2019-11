The Guild Family of Brands are renowned for producing some of the highest quality cannabis in California. Guild products have received numerous awards at High Times Cannabis Cup, Emerald Cup, Chalice, and Hempcon. Our comprehensive library of proprietary and public strains is derived from trusted sources around the world, including rare landrace varietals, legendary hybrids, and high CBD phenotypes. We specialize in producing high terpene and high THC strains utilizing organic and sustainable growing practices. The Guild believes that people from all walks of life should feel comfortable with cannabis consumption as an accepted and celebrated social custom, and as a safe, healthy and alternative form of medicine. We seek to honor the artisanal, cultural and agricultural traditions of cannabis, and to educate the public about cannabis history, safety and connoisseurship. Core Values: ✦ Dedication to product excellence in craftsmanship and connoisseurship ✦ Deep respect for the cultural heritage and healing power of cannabis ✦ Fostering understanding, acceptance and appreciation for cannabis ✦ Balancing art and science in our approach to product innovation ✦ Upholding the principles of honesty, integrity and authenticity ✦ Commitment to triple bottom line business: people, planet, profits