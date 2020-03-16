21 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 12
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$90
All Products
Early Glue
from The Happier Choice
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Mandarin Sunset
from The Happier Choice
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream
from The Happier Choice
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Trap Queen
from The Happier Choice
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
WiFi OG
from The Happier Choice
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Dolato
from The Happier Choice
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Diesel
from The Happier Choice
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Haze
from The Happier Choice
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Black Russian
from The Happier Choice
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Hurkle
from The Happier Choice
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Mandarin Cookies
from The Happier Choice
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Dolato #2
from The Happier Choice
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Cookies
from The Happier Choice
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$6each
+1 more size
In-store only
Brownie
from The Happier Choice
200mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$15each
+1 more size
In-store only
Gummies
from The Happier Choice
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Lemonade
from East Coast Gold
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Lollipops
from East Coast Gold
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Gummies 1:1
from The Happier Choice
50mg
THC
50mg
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Candy Bars
from East Coast Gold
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Tincture
from cbdMD
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Tincture
from cbdMD
0mg
THC
750mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only