66 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 16
Show All 17
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$275
Deals
Tuesday BOGO Pure Green Products!
All Pure Green products are buy one, get one.
Tuesday BOGO Pure Green Products!
All Pure Green products are buy one, get one.
All Products
Do-Si-Do
from High Life Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sundae Driver
from High Life Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Headband
from High Life Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Headband
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bobble Head
from High Life Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Bobble Head
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Flavor Pack
from High Life Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Flavor Pack
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Rozay #1
from High Life Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
SFV Headband
from High Life Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
SFV Headband
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sunshine #4
from High Life Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunshine #4
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Zuzu #10
from High Life Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Zuzu #10
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Distillate Dart
from Choice
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Shatter
from North Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Shatter
from Savage Shatter
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Terp Sugar
from Monster Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Click for strain info
Strain
$351 g
In-store only
Budder
from North Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Click for strain info
Strain
$351 g
In-store only
Sugar BHO
from High Life Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Sugar
from Savage Shatter
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Sugar
from North Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
RSO
from Monster Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Distillate Dart - Mimosa
from Cannalicious
___
THC
___
CBD
$30½ g
In-store only
Distillate Dart - Purple Punch
from Cannalicious
___
THC
___
CBD
$30½ g
In-store only
Cherry Lemonade Truffles
from High Life Farms
125mg
THC
___
CBD
$28each
In-store only
Pure Calm Tablets (12 pack)
from Pure Green
3mg
THC
7mg
CBD
$24each
In-store only
Pure CBD Tablets (12 pack)
from Pure Green
___
THC
20mg
CBD
$24each
In-store only
Pure Sleep Tablets (12 pack)
from Pure Green
1mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$24each
In-store only
The Remedy By Coltyn
from Mary's Medicinals
300mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Gummies - Mango 100mg
from Guilty Pleasures by Millie LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$11each
In-store only
Gummies - Pineapple 100mg
from Guilty Pleasures by Millie LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$11each
In-store only
Gummies - Blue Raspberry 100mg
from Guilty Pleasures by Millie LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$11each
In-store only
Gummies - Watermelon 100mg
from Guilty Pleasures by Millie LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$11each
In-store only
Gummies - Strawberry 100mg
from Guilty Pleasures by Millie LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$11each
In-store only
Tropical Blast Gummy (2x50mg)
from Monster Medibles
___
THC
___
CBD
$11each
In-store only
Watermelon Gummy (2x50mg)
from Monster Medibles
___
THC
___
CBD
$11each
In-store only
Grape Gummy (2x50mg)
from Monster Medibles
___
THC
___
CBD
$11each
In-store only
Pink Grapefruit Gummy (2x50mg)
from Monster Medibles
___
THC
___
CBD
$11each
In-store only
Green Apple Gummy (2x50mg)
from Monster Medibles
___
THC
___
CBD
$11each
In-store only
Blue Raspberry Gummy (2x50mg)
from Monster Medibles
___
THC
___
CBD
$11each
In-store only
Strawberry Gummy (2x50mg)
from Monster Medibles
___
THC
___
CBD
$11each
In-store only
Pineapple Gummy (2x50mg)
from Monster Medibles
___
THC
___
CBD
$11each
In-store only
Sugar Gems - Watermelon 100mg
from Guilty Pleasures by Millie LLC
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$11each
In-store only
Spicy Sugar Gems - Cherry Cinnamon 100mg
from Guilty Pleasures by Millie LLC
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$11each
In-store only
12