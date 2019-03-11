Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
The Happiest Camper serves medical customers with an extensive selection of the finest quality edibles, extracts, concentrates, CBD, and naturally grown marijuana flower.
Founded in 2019, the company is leading the evolution of Michigan’s cannabis industry with quality naturally grown products, great values, and friendly, knowledgeable customer service.
We serve medical marihuana patients and caregivers pursuant to the Medical Marihuana Facilities Licensing Act (MMFLA), the LARA BMMR Emergency Rules, and the City of Reading Ordinance 2017-2.