PUREVIBEvape on March 15, 2019

AMAZING SHOP! I can't get enough of The Happy Camper Cannabis Company! The warmth that you feel from this shop and its amazing staff is a powerful VIBE! Each time I'm here my experience outdoes the last! That's mostly because Allison, Carol, and the Happy Camper crew are always setting the standard for customer service all the way at the TOP! And the variety of quality products is priced really nicely here. PUEVIBE HIGHLY recommends The Happy Camper Cannabis Company!