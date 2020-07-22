Shop by category
About this dispensary
The Heal 365
🔥🔥DEALS MENU🔥🔥 FLOWER 1/8 Top Shelf $30 OTD 1/8 Flower From Cannabis Cup Winners $45 OTD 1 Ounce Jack Herrer $100 OTD ~ The winners of the 2019 Oklahoma Cannabis Cup ~ Indica Flower 1st Place: The Pound 2nd Place: Emerald Wholesale (Coming Soon) 3rd Place: Stability Grows (Coming Soon) Sativa Flower 1st Place: Full Moon Pharm (In Stock) 🔥 2nd Place: New Leaf Medicinals 3rd Place: Exotic Genetix Hybrid Flower 1st Place: Emerald Wholesale (Coming Soon) 2nd Place: Green Rush Gardens (Coming Soon) 3rd Place: Korova / Sublime Brands Products / Connoisseur Cannabis Preroll 1st Place: Gorilla Gardens (In stock) 🔥 2nd Place: Tb4u Farms & Rt. 66 Xtracts 3rd Place: Fire Leaf Edible 1st Place: OK Nice Cream 2nd Place: Fire Leaf x Outlaw Edibles (Coming Soon) 3rd Place: Mr. Mack’s (Coming Soon)