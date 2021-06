I love THC! I got two disposable pens that taste amazing and the effect was long lasting! I also got a 3 pack of the Star Dawg 0.5g prerolls. I love these if I'm going to smoke by myself, it is the perfect amount and a really good THC percentage. The employees were so friendly and very informative on there inventory and recommendations for me! I'll for sure be going back and can't wait to try out more of there product!