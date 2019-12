bdemasi.araujo@gmail.com on June 13, 2018

First of all the place itself is sick! #allwhite white a calming-good vibe and a perfect flower smells. I've been living in Vancouver for 3 years and THC was the only one that really medicated me. They take time to really talk to you and understand what would be better in your case. All the stuff seem to have a lot of knowledge and are super sweet and worm. The prices are another great point; they have literally the best deals in town. This is not a ''fast-food'' dispensary like, it's a place where the stuff will take the time you and they need to prescribe the best for you. Best quality, best stuff, best dispensary! I'm very thankfull to have THC, I'm always sure they will help me out. Lots of love, B.