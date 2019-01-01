Offering pickup
The Healing Community MEDCo
Offering pickup
57 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 51
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$195
Deals
Sale Saturday
Valid 1/1/2019 – 1/2/2050
All signature and connoisseur strains 20% off
(not valid in combination with any other deals)
Sale Saturday
Valid 1/1/2019 – 1/2/2050
All signature and connoisseur strains 20% off
(not valid in combination with any other deals)
All Products
Sour Banana Sherbert
from MEDCo
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Banana Sherbet
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$22⅛ ounce
$44¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1101 ounce
Blueberry
from MEDCo
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$22⅛ ounce
$44¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1251 ounce
Kush Mints
from MEDCo
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$71 gram
$71 gram
$22⅛ ounce
$44¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1251 ounce
Black Cherry Candy
from MEDCo
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$71 gram
$71 gram
$22⅛ ounce
$44¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1251 ounce
Member Berry
from MEDCo
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Member Berry
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1451 ounce
Orange Kush
from MEDCo
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Kush
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$22⅛ ounce
$44¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1101 ounce
Do Si Dos
from MEDCo
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Frosted Gelato
from MEDCo
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato #41
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$1851 ounce
Legends of Africa
from MEDCo
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$111 gram
$111 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$1851 ounce
Uncle Doobie's Dog
from MEDCo
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$111 gram
$111 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$1851 ounce
Guava Tangie
from MEDCo
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$111 gram
$111 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$1851 ounce
Pineapple Mimosa
from MEDCo
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$111 gram
$111 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$1851 ounce
Lemon G Hashplant
from MEDCo
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon G
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Kissimmee Orange
from MEDCo
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Blue Gorilla
from MEDCo
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Blue
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Lemon Cake
from MEDCo
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Cake
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Space Queen
from MEDCo
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Space Queen
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$22⅛ ounce
$44¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1251 ounce
Angel Food Cake
from MEDCo
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$71 gram
$71 gram
$22⅛ ounce
$44¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1251 ounce
Super Cheese
from MEDCo
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Cheese
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$22⅛ ounce
$44¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1251 ounce
GMO
from MEDCo
0%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1451 ounce
Ayahuasca Purple
from MEDCo
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Ayahuasca Purple
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Mozzarella
from MEDCo
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1751 ounce
White Cream Skywalker
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Colorado Chem
from MEDCo
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Colorado Chem
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Durban Moon
from MEDCo
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Stuck on High
from MEDCo
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Taffie
from MEDCo
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Sundae Driver
from MEDCo
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Banana Punch
from MEDCo
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Punch
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$1851 ounce
Buddha Tahoe Magnum Opus
from MEDCo
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Buddha Tahoe Magnum Opus
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$1851 ounce
Captain's Cake
from MEDCo
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Captain's Cake
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$1851 ounce
Chemdawg Tina Danza
from MEDCo
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemdawg Tina Danza
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Clementine Kush
from MEDCo
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Clementine Kush
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$1851 ounce
Miracle Alien Cookies
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$1851 ounce
Mimosa
from MEDCo
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$1851 ounce
Primate OG
from MEDCo
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Primate OG
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$1851 ounce
Purple Mints
from MEDCo
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Mints
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$1851 ounce
Strawberry Cookies
from MEDCo
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Cookies
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Tangie
from MEDCo
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Tres Star Dawg
from MEDCo
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Tres Star Dawg
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1751 ounce
12