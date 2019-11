Twhitcomb on September 24, 2014

That Louis XIII is incredible. Has a very nice flavor to it, but aside from how pretty it is, it really knocks the pain out of the park and just lets me relax and sleep pain free. The sad part is there is only so much of it, but the good thing is there are other strains THT usually stocks that are just as good. Trust me, eventually I'll smoke them all. There's only so much I can medicate with at a time, and function at the same time.