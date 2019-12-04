Follow
Munchie Monday
Valid 11/1/2019
10% off all edibles
All specials are subject to change without notice based on availability. We do however try our best to keep this page up to date of any and all changes made to inventory, pricing and specials. First time visit discount can be combined with daily discount for a maximum 20% off. Thank you for your loyalty and as always, our prices include tax!!
All Products
Boss Hogg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Boss Hogg
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Critical Widow
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Critical Widow
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gorilla.Glue 4
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Moontang
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Moontang
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Punch
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Girl.Scout Cookies
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum GSC
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grape Marmalade
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Kosher Kush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Kosher Kush
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Super Skunk
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Skunk
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Zurple Punch
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato Cake (Purple Tangie Cannabis Co.)
from Purple Tangie
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Golden Berry (Purple Tangie Cannabis Co.)
from Purple Tangie
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sour Tartz (Fuel Farms)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Budder- Chromatose (Fuel Farms)
from Unknown Brand
76.91%
THC
0%
CBD
$551000 mg
In-store only
Carts- 9lb Hammer/ Indica (Simple Cure)
from Simple Cure Premium Extracts
87.5%
THC
0%
CBD
9 Pound Hammer
Strain
$55500 mg
In-store only
Carts- Alaskan Thunder Fuck/ Sativa (Paragon Extracts)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Alaskan Thunder Fuck
Strain
$551000 mg
In-store only
Carts- Aloha/ Sativa (Simple Cure)
from Simple Cure Premium Extracts
79.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Aloha
Strain
$55500 mg
In-store only
Carts- Aurora Kush/ Indica (Simple Cure)
from Simple Cure Premium Extracts
84.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$55500 mg
In-store only
Carts- Blue Madness/ Sativa (Simple Cure)
from Simple Cure Premium Extracts
83.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$55500 mg
In-store only
Carts- Gas Pedal OG/ Sativa (Simple Cure)
from Simple Cure Premium Extracts
89.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$55500 mg
In-store only
Carts- Goji OG/ Sativa (Paragon Extracts)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Goji OG
Strain
$551000 mg
In-store only
Carts- Grandaddy Purple/ Indica (Paragon Extracts)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$551000 mg
In-store only
Carts- Hit Girl/ Sativa (Simple Cure)
from Simple Cure Premium Extracts
80.76%
THC
0%
CBD
$55500 mg
In-store only
Carts- Mendo Breath/ Indica (Paragon Extracts)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mendo Breath
Strain
$551000 mg
In-store only
Carts- Mimosa/ Hybrid (Paragon Extracts)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$551000 mg
In-store only
Carts- Mountain Mist/ Indica (Simple Cure)
from Simple Cure Premium Extracts
86.65%
THC
0%
CBD
$55500 mg
In-store only
Carts- Pineapple Express/ Hybrid (Paragon Extracts)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$551000 mg
In-store only
Carts- Platinum Diesel/ Sativa (Simple Cure)
from Simple Cure Premium Extracts
80.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum Sour Diesel
Strain
$55600 mg
In-store only
Carts- Recon/ Indica (Simple Cure)
from Simple Cure Premium Extracts
89.79%
THC
0%
CBD
Recon
Strain
$55500 mg
In-store only
Carts- SFV OG/ Hybrid (Paragon Extracts)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
SFV OG
Strain
$551000 mg
In-store only
Carts- Sundae Driver/ Indica (Paragon Extracts)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$551000 mg
In-store only
Carts- Super Lemon Haze/ Sativa (Paragon Extracts)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$551000 mg
In-store only
Crumble Wax- Sour Tartz (Fuel Farms)
from Unknown Brand
82.71%
THC
0%
CBD
$551000 mg
In-store only
Diamonds- Clemonheads (Fuel Farms)
from Unknown Brand
93.72%
THC
0%
CBD
$901000 mg
In-store only
Diamonds in Sauce- Bubblegum (Loud Medicine)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubble Gum
Strain
$601000 mg
In-store only
Diamonds- Peach Rings (Fuel Farms)
from Unknown Brand
90.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Thin Mint GSC
Strain
$901000 mg
In-store only
Distillate- Dogwalker OG/ Hybrid (Medicus Auri)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Dogwalker OG
Strain
$401000 mg
In-store only
Hash Rosin- Zombie Kush (Boomtown Extracts)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$501000 mg
In-store only
Live Resin 1:1- Clementine (Paragon Extracts)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Clementine
Strain
$751000 mg
In-store only
123