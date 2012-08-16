Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
We have been open on Colorado Blvd for over 4 years. We opened with not only wanting to provide high quality medicine to patients but also to educate patient on what strains of medicines will work best for each individual. We have worked with some of the best in the nation and promise an experience not to be found at any other MMC anywhere.