The Heirloom Collective is proud of the opening of our Hadley Dispensary to Medical Patients of Massachusetts. We have been happy to serve MA through our many Retail Partners, and are thrilled to begin interacting directly with our customers.

Come experience our Medical Curbside & Online Pick-up options; we have held off the opening of our Retail Floor for the protection of our Patients & Staff. We will be excited to open fully once the situation has settled out. Place your order directly from our Leafly Menu or dial (413)-540-6783 to place an order by phone. We look forward to providing you excellent customer service that matches the quality of our products.