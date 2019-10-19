40 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$100
Deals
$100 Ounce!!
Select strains top shelf $100oz, some restrictions may apply
Use one coupon once a week, one coupon per transaction
$100 Ounce!!
Select strains top shelf $100oz, some restrictions may apply
Use one coupon once a week, one coupon per transaction
All Products
God Bud
from Unknown Brand
1.3%
THC
0%
CBD
God Bud
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
G. Glue
from Unknown Brand
23.73%
THC
0%
CBD
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grease Monkey
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chunky Diesel
from Unknown Brand
22.29%
THC
0%
CBD
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sensi Star
from Unknown Brand
18.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Sensi Star
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
NYC Diesel
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
NYC Diesel
Strain
$91 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Famous Shatter
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Famous Wax
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
CANNA PUNCH ASSORTED 10:1 GUMMYS 10 pieces each piece 2mg of THC and 20mg of CBD total 200mg
from CannaPunch
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$26each
In-store only
CANNA PUNCH PUCKS 250mg 10 pieces, 25mg each piece 250mg total
from CannaPunch
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$28each
In-store only
Marqaha THC:CBD Tincture
from marQaha
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$80each
In-store only
Marqaha 600 MG Tinctures
from marQaha
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Canna Punch
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$24each
In-store only
Cheeba Chews
from Cheeba Chews
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$13each
In-store only
Incredibles
from Incredibles
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Strawberry
Strain
$5each
In-store only
Strawberry Lemonade 1:1 CBD/THC Gummy’s 10 pieces, 20mg CBD, 20mg THC 200mg total
from Wana Brands
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Sour Hybrid Gummy’s 10 pieces, 20mg each piece 200mg total
from Wana Brands
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20each
In-store only
CHILL PILLS 10 pills, 10mg each pill 100mg total Heavenly Honey Indica Sublime Spearmint Sativa Super CBD Blueberry Hybrid
from The Growing Kitchen
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$14.5each
In-store only
2:1 CBD/THC PILLS 25 pills, 5mg CBD 2.5mg THC 125mg total
from Stratos
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$50each
In-store only
500MG PILLS 10 pills, 50mg each pill 500mg total Relax Energy Sleep
from Stratos
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45each
In-store only
1:1 CBD 300mg/THC 300mg TINCTURE 1ml serving size, 10mg cbd 10mg thc 600mg total
from marQaha
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$81.5each
In-store only
600MG TINCTURE 1ml serving size, 10mg for 1ml 600mg total Sativa & Indica
from marQaha
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$51each
In-store only
500MG MICRO DOSE 100 pieces, 5mg each piece 500mg total FIRE MINT, FRUIT TARTS, ICE MINTS
from Incredibles
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$39each
In-store only
300MG GUMMY’S 30 pieces, 10mg each piece 300mg total SATIVA, HYBRID, INDICA RED LICORICE BITES
from Incredibles
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25.5each
In-store only
500MG BARS 10 pieces, 50mg each piece 500mg total Mile Higher Mint Bar Orange
from Incredibles
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$41each
In-store only
300MG BARS 10 pieces, 30mg each piece 300mg total Chocolate Affogato Mile High Mint Smore’s
from Incredibles
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25.5each
In-store only
200MG BARS 10 pieces, 20mg each piece 200mg total Affogato White Chocolate Monkey Bar Peanut Budda Bar
from Incredibles
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$17.5each
In-store only
100MG BARS 10 pieces, 10mg each piece 100mg total Key Lime Strawberry Crunch Salted Pistachio Mint Salted Cookies & Cream Boulder Bar
from Incredibles
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$13.5each
In-store only
GUMMY’S BLUEBERRY (INDICA) PINEAPPLE (SATIVA)10 gummy’s, 25mg each 250mg total
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25each
In-store only
TRUFFLE COLLECTION 6 truffles, 30mg each 180mg total
from Coda Signature
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$27each
In-store only
500MG BARS 10 pieces, 50mg each piece 500mg total MAPLE & PECAN SALT & NIBS
from Coda Signature
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$36each
In-store only
300MG BARS 10 pieces, 30mg each piece 300mg total COFFEE & DOUGHNUTS CARMEL & CORN
from Coda Signature
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$29each
In-store only
200MG BARS 10 pieces, 20mg each piece 200mg total CREAM & CRUMBLE FIRE & ORANGE
from Coda Signature
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$24each
In-store only
2:1 SNAP & SPICE 200mg THC 100mg CBD
from Coda Signature
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$29each
In-store only
100mg Indica or 100mg Sativa
from Cheeba Chews
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$12each
In-store only
CHEEBA CHEW CARMELS 100mg
from Cheeba Chews
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$16each
In-store only
STROOP WAFFLES CARMEL & STRAWBERRY 250MG 10 waffles, 25mg each waffle 250mg total
from CannaPunch
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$27each
In-store only
SONS OF SATIVA DRINKS 200MG 10mg per serving, 10 servings
from CannaPunch
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$27each
In-store only
Joints
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$5each
In-store only