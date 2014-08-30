Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
**The Herb Center** in Bend, Oregon is Central Oregon's Oldest, Most Experienced, Trusted Medical and Recreational Cannabis Dispensary. **The Herb Center Offers Oregon's Largest Selection of the Finest Quality Indoor and Outdoor Organic Flowers Cultivated by the Most Experienced Local Growers. ,** **Bend, OR.**
Located at:
**2205 NE Division,
Bend, Oregon 97703