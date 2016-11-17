VIEW OUR LIVE MENU: bit.ly/thccmenu THC Center is your one-stop cannabis stop for Illinois Medical Cannabis Patients! We are proudly Veteran Owned and located near Chicago's Medical District. We boast Illinois' largest inventory of flower, concentrates, edibles, topicals, and ancillary items. Our highly-educated, world-class staff can assist you in your medical cannabis journey. We go the extra mile, in every respect, to make sure patients receive the Gold Standard of patient care. That is our promise to you. Register with us today to receive $20 off your first purchase! We offer an EVERYDAY DISCOUNT programs for: Veterans, Seniors, and those who qualify for our Compassion Program! Your membership with us includes several amenities: Free secure parking & beverages Every-day specials & discounts Raffles & Giveaways Rewards Program (pays you back each purchase!), Access to the largest cannabis inventory in Illinois, Online pre-ordering and much more... Call us today to schedule a tour of THC Center (valid only for qualified Illinois Medical Cannabis Patients). We look forward to serving you! Becoming a patient at THC Center is free and easy! Simply call (773-724-4200) or email us with the following information: 1. Full name 2. QP# found on your Illinois Cannabis card 3. Phone # 4. Address listed on your Illinois Cannabis card Upon receiving your information, we will submit a Dispensary Change Form to the State. The State will switch your registration to our dispensary within 24-48 hours. Once the registration has been switched, you are welcome to come shop with us at any time!