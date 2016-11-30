Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Open 7 days/week, The Herbal Center offers a wide variety of flower, edibles, and concentrates for both medical and recreational marijuana connoisseurs.
Located in picturesque Tenino, we also proudly serve the communities of Bucoda, Sunnydale, Grand Mound, Rochester, Centralia, Littlerock, Maytown, Offutt Lake, Tumwater, Olympia, Lacey, Rainier, and Yelm.
Exceptional customer service, a wide CBD selection, and daily specials make this boutique-style shop a can't miss for all things cannabis.