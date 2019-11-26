Follow
All Products
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4)
from Focus North
16.21%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$24.5⅛ ounce
$44¼ ounce
$80.5½ ounce
$1481 ounce
Sour Banana Sherbet
from Bliss Cultivation
29.97%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Sour Banana Sherbet
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$24.5⅛ ounce
$44¼ ounce
$80.5½ ounce
$1481 ounce
Mirage
from Applegate River Roots
16.36%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Unknown Genetics
Strain
$4.51 gram
$4.51 gram
$15⅛ ounce
$28.8¼ ounce
$56.4½ ounce
$105.61 ounce
Squirt
from Applegate River Roots
14.98%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate Trip X Roadkill
Strain
$4.51 gram
$4.51 gram
$15⅛ ounce
$28.8¼ ounce
$56.4½ ounce
$105.61 ounce
Caramel Cream
from Sugar Shack Farms
18.99%
THC
0.54%
CBD
BLUEBACK x MAPLE LEAF x WHITE RHINO
Strain
$4.51 gram
$4.51 gram
$15⅛ ounce
$28.8¼ ounce
$56.4½ ounce
$105.61 ounce
White Tahoe Cookies
from SSF
19.71%
THC
0.04%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$24.5⅛ ounce
$44¼ ounce
$80.5½ ounce
$1481 ounce
LeeAnn WoMac
from Urban Canna
21.32%
THC
0%
CBD
LeeAnn WoMac
Strain
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2161 ounce
Hidden Pastry
from Sugarbud
25.3%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Hidden Pastry
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$132½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Sour Cyclone (CBD)
from Meraki Gardens
5.56%
THC
13.7%
CBD
Sour Cyclone (CBD)
Strain
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$12½ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$2161 ounce
OG Pie Breath
from Oregon Cannabis Authority
28.61%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Pie x OG Kush
Strain
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2161 ounce
Strawberry Guava
from Deschutes Growery
25.75%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Banana x Papaya
Strain
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2161 ounce
ANIMAL COOKIES
from Resin Ranchers
24.4%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Animal Cookies
Strain
$15.61 gram
$15.61 gram
$42⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$162½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Pinot Green
from Oregon Cannabis Authority
19.57%
THC
0%
CBD
Pinot Green
Strain
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2161 ounce
SIDETRACKED
from Oregon Cannabis Authority
26.73%
THC
0%
CBD
Sidetracked
Strain
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2161 ounce
Designer OG
from Resin Rancher's
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Designer OG
Strain
$15.61 gram
$15.61 gram
$42⅛ ounce
$81.6¼ ounce
$162½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Mac #8
from White Label Farms
18.74%
THC
0%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$24.5⅛ ounce
$44¼ ounce
$80.5½ ounce
$1481 ounce
Golden Pineapple
from Herbal Dynamics
22.15%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Pineapple
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$24.5⅛ ounce
$44¼ ounce
$80.5½ ounce
$1481 ounce
Mad Scientist
from TJ's Gardens
24.62%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Mad Scientist
Strain
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2161 ounce
MIDNIGHT SNACKS
from Meraki Gardens
20.5%
THC
0.06%
CBD
GELATO 33 x TRIANGLE KUSH #5
Strain
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2161 ounce
MAC
from Resin Rancher's
25.6%
THC
0%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$15.61 gram
$15.61 gram
$42⅛ ounce
$81.6¼ ounce
$162½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Chem Fernando
from Kings Cannabis
26.12%
THC
0.07%
CBD
CHEM D x SFV OG
Strain
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2161 ounce
Blue Dream
from Cannalife Solutions
22.44%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$24.5⅛ ounce
$44¼ ounce
$80.5½ ounce
$1481 ounce
Banana OG
from Real Eve Farms
23.51%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Banana OG
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$44¼ ounce
$80.5½ ounce
$1481 ounce
BLUEBERRY HEADBAND
from Meraki Gardens
20.1%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Blueberry Headband
Strain
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2161 ounce
API CBD
from Ruby farms
5.1%
THC
14.1%
CBD
UNKNOWN GENETICS
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$24.5⅛ ounce
$44¼ ounce
$80.5½ ounce
$1481 ounce
Powdered Donuts
from Fox Hollow Flora
21.53%
THC
0%
CBD
Powdered Donuts
Strain
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2161 ounce
Headband
from TJ's Gardens
24.18%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Headband
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$132½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Greybeard
from Cannalife Solutions
18.47%
THC
0%
CBD
Greybeard
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$24.5⅛ ounce
$44¼ ounce
$80.5½ ounce
$1481 ounce
Chem Sour Diesel
from Applegate River Roots
17.78%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Chem D X Sour Diesel
Strain
$4.51 gram
$4.51 gram
$15⅛ ounce
$28.8¼ ounce
$56.4½ ounce
$105.61 ounce
Cherry Pie
from Pistil Point Premium Cannabis
15.53%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Cherry Pie
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$24.5⅛ ounce
$44¼ ounce
$80.5½ ounce
$1481 ounce
Doz
from Real Eve
20.65%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$24.5⅛ ounce
$44¼ ounce
$80.5½ ounce
$1441 ounce
Kens GDP
from Applegate River Roots
21.99%
THC
0%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple Back cross
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$24.5⅛ ounce
$44¼ ounce
$80.5½ ounce
$1481 ounce
Jack Herer
from Cannalife Solutions
18.53%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$24.5⅛ ounce
$44¼ ounce
$80.5½ ounce
$1481 ounce
Ice Cream Cake #79
from White Label Farms
23.31%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$24.5⅛ ounce
$44¼ ounce
$80.5½ ounce
$1481 ounce
Berry Gvshers
from Meraki Gardens
19.1%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Berry Gvshers
Strain
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2161 ounce
Blueberry Blango
from Applegate River Roots
16.33%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Blango
Strain
$4.51 gram
$4.51 gram
$15⅛ ounce
$28.8¼ ounce
$56.4½ ounce
$105.61 ounce
Blueberry Cheesecake
from Sugarbud
26.19%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Blueberry Cheesecake
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$132½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Copper Chem
from Deschutes Growery
22.97%
THC
0%
CBD
Copper Chem
Strain
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2161 ounce
Crockett's Confidential
from SugarTop Buddery
23.07%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Crockett’s Confidential
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$24.5⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2161 ounce
Cvndy Paint
from Focus North
17.65%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Cvndy Paint
Strain
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2161 ounce
