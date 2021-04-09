Everyone is so laid back and knowledgeable and the products are much higher quality than the other area dispensaries! They make me want to work there with them bc they’re just so friendly and welcoming!
I enjoyed stopping into The Herbalist, they have a wonderful range of strains, including flower and edibles from Proper Cannabis, as well as ten different strains from Flora Farms! They have some of the cheapest prices around and a very friendly staff! I will be coming back soon.
This dispensary is a hidden gem! They obviously care about their patients. They have the widest variety of flower in the area. 14 STRAINS!! The staff is very friendly and they don't try to over sell you on the products they carry. This will be my go to dispensary from here on out. Give them a looksy!