Follow
The Herbary - 11642 SW Pacific Highway
503-431-6995
160 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 30
Show All 41
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$382
Deals
Weekly Deals!!
Valid 4/22/2019
Sun: Shake Day! 50% off shake Mon: Munchie Monday 15% off Munchies Tues: Cartridges 15% off Wed: Shake Day Thurs: Select Strains Cartridges 20%off, 2 carts=Free Battery Fri: Rotating Weekly Special 20% off Sat: All Dabs/Shatter 15% off
Weekly Deals!!
Valid 4/22/2019
Sun: Shake Day! 50% off shake Mon: Munchie Monday 15% off Munchies Tues: Cartridges 15% off Wed: Shake Day Thurs: Select Strains Cartridges 20%off, 2 carts=Free Battery Fri: Rotating Weekly Special 20% off Sat: All Dabs/Shatter 15% off
All Products
Remission CBD
from Unknown Brand
0.11%
THC
14.07%
CBD
$6.671 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Phyre Remedy
from Phyre
7%
THC
10.64%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Critical Mass
from SugarTop Buddery
4.93%
THC
9.55%
CBD
Critical Mass
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Smarties #2
from Dr. Jolly's
22.3%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mendo Breath
from High Noon Cult.
23.76%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Mendo Breath
Strain
$14.171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Animal Cookies
from Resin Ranchers
24.43%
THC
___
CBD
$16.671 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Ghost Dawg
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
28.82%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$12.51 g
In-store only
The White
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
28.61%
THC
0.08%
CBD
The White
Strain
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Chiesel
from Garden First Cannabis
26.69%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Chiesel
Strain
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Marionberry Kush
from Phyre
19.94%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Marionberry Kush
Strain
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sundae Driver
from PDX Organics
24.8%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Peanut Butter MAC
from PDX Organics
28.79%
THC
0.11%
CBD
EdiPure Peanut Butter Bites
Strain
$14.171 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Margarita
from Phyre
17.16%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Wild Thai
from Phyre
22.44%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Phyre Citron
from Phyre
12.74%
THC
4.43%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
WIFI
from Saint's Cannabis
28.7%
THC
___
CBD
$14.171 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Cough
from Unknown Brand
21.97%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
from B-Force Farms
24.4%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Peach
from Applegate River Roots
16.54%
THC
___
CBD
$8.331 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Steel
from Unknown Brand
20.93%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Black Cherry Punch
from High Noon Cult.
23.46%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$14.171 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Triple Chocolate Chip
from High Noon Cult.
21.45%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Glazed Apricot Gelato
from High Noon Cult.
28.1%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$12.51 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Goat
from Garden First Cannabis
31.06%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$14.171 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Cookies
from Garden First Cannabis
25.31%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Sour Cookies
Strain
$91.67½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Cannavis Tincture - Watermelon
from Smokies
200mg
THC
___
CBD
$12.5each
In-store only
THC RSO - Fire OG Hybrid
from Dr. Jolly's
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
THC RSO - Cvndyland
from Dr. Jolly's
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Full Spectrum Tincture - Indica
from Dr. Jolly's
700mg
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Full Spectrum Tincture - Sativa
from Dr. Jolly's
700mg
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Sips 250MG - Blueberry
from Sips
250mg
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Sips 250MG - Peach
from Sips
250mg
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Sips 250MG - Coconut
from Sips
250mg
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Sips 250MG - Watermelon
from Sips
250mg
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Sips 1000MG - Blueberry
from Sips
1000mg
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Sips 1000MG - Peach
from Sips
1000mg
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Full Spectrum Tincture - Hybrid
from Dr. Jolly's
600mg
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
CBD RSO East Fork Blend
from Dr. Jolly's
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
CO2 - One-to-One 1ml
from COTrue
37%
THC
27%
CBD
One to One
Strain
$26.671 g
In-store only
Elite - Amnesia Haze
from Select Oil & CBD
___
THC
___
CBD
$36.671 g
In-store only
1234