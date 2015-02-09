Welcome to The Herbery, voted Clark County's Best Cannabis Store 3 years running, and Best Head Shop 2 years in a row! We are conveniently located in east Vancouver on 164th Ave just blocks north of Mill Plain Blvd. Come check out our great selection of flower from premier growers, indoor, outdoor and greenhouse grown bud, edibles, hard candies, chocolate, drinks, cookies, brownies, vape cartridges & more from several producers, and of course all the glass and smoking tools you need, now located on the ground floor! We proudly serve the greater Vancouver area, including Camas, Washougal, Fisher's Landing, Brush Prairie, Battle Ground, Orchards, Livingston, Hockinson, and more! Our #1 priority is customer satisfaction and we have a reputation for great service**! Our prices are always competitive and we often have great sales! Stop by and say high! Thank you!