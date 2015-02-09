Angieg623
My first time going to a dispensary and they were so welcoming and helpful! Best day ever
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.4
10 reviews
My first time going to a dispensary and they were so welcoming and helpful! Best day ever
Location is great, prices are catered to quality. Great location
Great review, @MikeFB, thank you!! We love our location right off 164th Ave, makes it easy to stop for a quick in & out visit, and right back on the road to continue your day. Hope to see you soon!
Great spot next to a glass and more store. Get your weed and your special bong or pipe in one stop! Lots of prerolls!!!
Thanks for this great review, @Potsniffer68! We've also been growing our selection of glass this year, so be sure to check out all the great smoking tools we have to offer! And then it's always great to check out the dedicated head shop down the parking lot. :D Hope to see you soon!
As a regular, I can’t say enough good about this location or their others, as well. Selection is always spot on. A dizzying selection of prerolls and enough flower choices to keep you happy.
Thank you so much for the kind review, @elkcandy!! We're always looking for great new exotic strains for you guys to try, as well as keeping stocked on those classics. ;) See you next time!
I just purchased a pre-roll, but it seemed like a good dispensary. Everyone was very helpful and friendly, and it had a welcoming atmosphere. Prices seemed good too. I'd recommend it
Hi theORherb! Thank you very much for posting this great review!! We do our best to provide great customer service while offering a large selection at competitive and reasonable prices. Thanks again for taking the time to post this, we appreciate it! Have an awesome day!! Th Herbery
Totally chill, knowledgeable, helpful staff with a great selection of goods. Got some vape cartridges by Spoil’D that were fantastic! Would no doubt return when in Vancouver area again!
Hi Gfunk007! Thank you very much for posting this great review!!! We appreciate it sooooo much!! Spoil'd cartridges are some of our best selling and most popular vapes! We hope to see you again when you come back this way! Have a terrific day!! The Herbery
One of my favorite dispensaries!!
nice staff and store. horrible product. bought today which is Sep 2107, preroll was harvested in Oct 2016. 11 month old weed. first and last time I shop at these herbery places. oregon weed is so much nicer.
Hi nogodbutAllah. Thank you for the review and please know that we are very sorry to have disappointed you. The majority of our products are fresh but it is true that we occasionally get outdoor product which is not a "fresh harvest". This would be true in Oregon too. Big farms usually blow their old weed into oils for vapes or edibles, sometimes they put their older weed into pre rolls. The age can definitely be a factor but it really depends on how the product is stored after being cured. At the end of the day you were disappointed and we are sorry that you were. The majority of our weed is indoor and "fresh", we hope you do come back by and try us again. The Herbery
Hard location to get in. Parking sucks. Staff is odd. The selection/price is ok, but nothing to dive to over other stores in the area.
Hi nw360! Thank you for the review. We have never had a negative comment about our parking at this store, the parking lot at our 164th store is huge and actually pretty easy to get into. We're not quite sure what to make of your comment about our staff, most people think they are very friendly and helpful. We do our best to provide great customer service, selection and competitive pricing, and good or bad appreciate your comments. Customer feedback definitely helps us improve, so thank you. The Herbery
Solid spot, Nice product at a fine price. Staff is laid-back, competent, & knowledgeable. Huge selection of strains at various price points. A lot to like about the place. I'll be back when I'm in the area. Definitely recommended.
Hi AndIhalped!! Thank you so very much for the great review!!!! We try to offer something for everyone with a wide range of products and pricing. We're glad you chose us to help you and hope to see you again when you are back in the area! Until then. The Herbery