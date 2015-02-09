nice staff and store. horrible product. bought today which is Sep 2107, preroll was harvested in Oct 2016. 11 month old weed. first and last time I shop at these herbery places. oregon weed is so much nicer.

Dispensary said:

Hi nogodbutAllah. Thank you for the review and please know that we are very sorry to have disappointed you. The majority of our products are fresh but it is true that we occasionally get outdoor product which is not a "fresh harvest". This would be true in Oregon too. Big farms usually blow their old weed into oils for vapes or edibles, sometimes they put their older weed into pre rolls. The age can definitely be a factor but it really depends on how the product is stored after being cured. At the end of the day you were disappointed and we are sorry that you were. The majority of our weed is indoor and "fresh", we hope you do come back by and try us again. The Herbery