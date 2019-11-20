Follow
The Herbery - St. Johns
360-841-7505
1163 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 350
Show All 127
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$140
Deals
What's your RATIO? Fairwinds deals this week at The Herbery!
Valid 11/19/2019 – 11/22/2019
20% off all Fairwinds topicals, capsules, tinctures & more!
What's your RATIO? Fairwinds deals this week at The Herbery!
Valid 11/19/2019 – 11/22/2019
20% off all Fairwinds topicals, capsules, tinctures & more!
All Products
FDM Hot Pot Salve
from Flying Dutchman
___
THC
___
CBD
$36each
In-store only
FDM Icy Pot Spray
from Flying Dutchman
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
FDM Body Butter
from Flying Dutchman
___
THC
___
CBD
$36each
In-store only
Honu Coconut Lotion 2oz
from Honu
1.75mg
THC
1mg
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Sour Patch Kids by Yard Bud
from Yard Bud
___
THC
___
CBD
$5⅛ oz
In-store only
NWCS Terp Stix Pineapple Blue Dream Pre-Roll 1g
from NWCS: Terp Stix
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
VIVA Mr Tokers Chem Dawg Infused Pre-Roll 0.8g
from Viva: Mr. Tokers
___
THC
___
CBD
$8each
In-store only
NWCS Potionz THC 100mg
from NWCS: Potionz
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
HONU Unscented Face Cream 275mg
from Honu
___
THC
___
CBD
$19each
In-store only
Tres Glue Shatter by Sunshine Farms
from Sunshine Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Schrodinger's Dog Wax by Green Freedom: Elements
from Green Freedom: Elements
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Honu Vanilla Bean Lotion 2oz
from Honu
1.75mg
THC
1mg
CBD
$10each
In-store only
HONU Body Rub Unscented 50mg
from Honu
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
HONU Body Butter 300mg
from Honu
___
THC
___
CBD
$21each
In-store only
FDM Icy Pot Salve
from Flying Dutchman
___
THC
___
CBD
$36each
In-store only
HONU Body Lotion Toasted Hippie 180mg
from Honu
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
NWCS Pebbles Single Strawberry Lemonade 10mg/1pk
from NWCS: Magic Kitchen
___
THC
___
CBD
$3each
In-store only
Honu Toasted Hippie Lotion 2oz
from Honu
2mg
THC
55mg
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Mixed Rso by Fairwinds
from Fairwinds
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
HONU Body Rub Toasted Hippy 50mg
from Honu
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Rare Berry Shatter by Sunshine Farms
from Sunshine Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Jet Fuel Wax by Green Freedom
from Green Freedom
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Platinum Delights by Koala Cannabis
from Koala Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$21⅛ oz
In-store only
EH 420 Dark Chocolate 10mg Single *420 Special*
from Evergreen Herbal: 420 Bars
___
THC
___
CBD
$3each
In-store only
Distillate Distillate by Green Freedom: Elements
from Green Freedom: Elements
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Blueberry Headband Wax by Green Freedom: Elements
from Green Freedom: Elements
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
NJ Wake n Bake Malt Balls 10pk
from Nasty Jack
___
THC
___
CBD
$24each
In-store only
Vortex Wax by Viva: Dorado
from Viva: Dorado
___
THC
___
CBD
$391 g
In-store only
NWCS Verdure Indica Plus Essential Oils
from NWCS: Verdue
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Sin Mint by Viva: Fire
from Viva: Fire
___
THC
___
CBD
$15¼ oz
In-store only
OG Kush Wax by NWCS: Goldline
from NWCS: Goldline
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Mixed Wax by Sunshine Farms
from Sunshine Farms
___
THC
0%
CBD
$181 g
In-store only
Power Diesel Cartridges by BMF: RSO & GO
from BMF: RSO & GO
___
THC
___
CBD
$361 g
In-store only
Quantum Hammer Oil by Viva: Fire
from Viva: Fire
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
HONU Bath Fizz Oatmeal Mint 200mg
from Honu
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
HONU Bath Fizz lavender 200mg
from Honu
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
FW Capsules F.E.C.O. 2:1
from Fairwinds
___
THC
___
CBD
$39each
In-store only
AG Flex All Lavendar
from Agrijuana
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
HONU Bath Fizz Hibiscus 200mg
from Honu
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
LB Lemonade 10mg
from Legal Beverages
___
THC
___
CBD
$5.5each
In-store only
12345 ... 30