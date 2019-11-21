Follow
The Herbin' Joint
918-514-0098
54 products
HAPPY DANKS-GIVING!!
Valid 11/3/2019 – 11/25/2019
Let's help our community of Sand Springs who are less fortunate this Thanksgiving season. Bring in a non-perishable item for 5% off your purchase. Wanna be a top contributor? Bring in a bag full of non-perishable items to receive 10% off your purchase!
Discounts do not stack. Not valid with any other discount.
Durban Poison
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tangie AKA Tangcicle
from Unknown Brand
12.75%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Super Silver Haze
from Unknown Brand
7.19%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Silver Haze
Strain
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cali OG
from Unknown Brand
12.33%
THC
0%
CBD
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Green Crack
from Unknown Brand
9.99%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Trainwreck
from Unknown Brand
9.53%
THC
0%
CBD
Trainwreck
Strain
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Critical Plus
from Unknown Brand
6.28%
THC
0%
CBD
Critical Kush
Strain
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Khalifa Kush
from Unknown Brand
14.38%
THC
0%
CBD
Khalifa Kush
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Diesel
from Craft Buds™
12.45%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)
from Craft Buds™
11.86%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Harlequin
from Craft Buds™
10.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Do-Si-Dos Live Resin 1g
from Paragon Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$751 g
In-store only
Purple Punch Live Resin 1g
from Paragon Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$751 g
In-store only
Hazelnut Cream .5g Shatter
from 27 Pure
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$23½ g
In-store only
Life Bar OG -Full Spectrum (100mg)
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Lil' Mintz - Full Spectrum (100mg)
from Kimistry Solutions
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Rollin' Oats - Full Spectrum (100mg)
from Kimistry Solutions
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
500mg Baller Brownie
from Honeywell
500mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Brownies- 50 mg THC
from Nature's Key
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Mixed
Strain
$24each
In-store only
Get Toasted Bars 100mg
from Nature's Key
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Tropical Vegan Gummies 10pk (25mg CBD /10mg THC)
from Nature's Key
100mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Grape Gummies- 5mg THC 15 count
from Nature's Key
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Mixed
Strain
$24each
In-store only
Berry Heaven Gummies- 10pack 250mg THC (25 mg each)
from Nature's Key
250mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Orange Gummies-5mg THC 15 count
from Nature's Key
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Mixed
Strain
$24each
In-store only
500mg Sour Bears (CBD ONLY)
from Platinum X CBD
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
500mg Sour Watermelon Gummies (CBD ONLY)
from Platinum X CBD
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20each
In-store only
500mg Peach Rings (CBD ONLY)
from Platinum X CBD
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20each
In-store only
500mg Raspberry Gummies (CBD ONLY)
from Platinum X CBD
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20each
In-store only
White Chocolate Bar-50mg THC
from Nature's Key
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$24each
In-store only
Milk Chocolate Bar-50mg THC
from Nature's Key
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$24each
In-store only
Dark Chocolate Bar-50mg THC
from Nature's Key
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$24each
In-store only
Caviar Cones- Northern Lights (1g)
from Unknown Brand
91.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Caviar Cones- Fruity Pebbles (1g)
from Unknown Brand
91.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Do-Si-Dos
from Oklahoma Pure
85.4%
THC
___
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
Jilly Bean 1 g
from Voo Doo
91%
THC
0%
CBD
Jillybean
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
Purple Punch 1 g
from Voo Doo
91%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
Watermelon Kush 1 g
from Voo Doo
91%
THC
0%
CBD
Watermelon
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
Bubble Gum 1 g
from Voo Doo
91%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubble Gum
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
Fruity Pebbles 1 g.
from Voo Doo
91%
THC
0%
CBD
Fruity Pebbles
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
White Widow 1 g.
from Voo Doo
91%
THC
0%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
