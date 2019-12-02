Follow
Pickup available
The High Note - East LA
Pickup available
(323) 441-2157
Referral Deal - bring in a first time customer and get 20% off your entire order!
Valid 2/12/2019 – 12/1/2025
Bring in a first time customer and you'll receive 20% off your first order. Your referral will receive our first time customer deal .
First Time Customer Deal
Valid 2/12/2019 – 8/1/2027
1st Visit: Buy one item, get another at 30% off. 2nd Visit: Buy one item, get another at 40% off. 3rd Visit:Buy one item, get another at 50% off. *DEAL BEFORE TAXES*
Must be first time customer.