dgtlfriend on June 8, 2019

I want nothing but the best club experience, this would include the following: Music, a welcoming first impression outsde as well as inside, Friendly staff Which this place has scored a 9 out 10. The experience - I will have to give a 6 ot If I were to increase buesiness I would have music thoughout the business. Water fall smal or large, Better seats and a tv to watch. Games or something to look at. Water cups for these hot days, Even free candy. Your new to the area and want people to come by and be curious. Once you enter the Club its very cold and feels like jail. Sorry but I have been to over 70 cannabis clubs from SF to Santa Cruz, Modesto and LA. Change it up and make it more like the living room comfort. Nothing exensive. Plants and UFC fights playing. this would be the dream club. Good luck. and Yes I will return because I always support local business.