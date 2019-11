**Voted LA Weekly's BEST DISPENSARY 2016** Established in 2006, we are a local & state licensed Los Angeles medical & adult use recreational dispensary specializing in high-quality products for all budgets. We offer a fine selection of flowers, concentrates, edibles, topicals, vaporizers and CBD products as well as a well-trained and educated staff who are up-to-date on all things cannabis. We strive to be the most professional dispensary in Los Angeles. Open Daily 9am-10pm Medical (18+) with valid MMJ recommendation & California ID Adult Use Recreational (21+) with valid photo ID or passport **TAX NOT INCLUDED IN LISTED PRICES EXCEPT FOR 15% STATE EXCISE TAX WHICH IS INCLUDED** **Vendors--please visit https://www.thehigherpath.com/vendors.html to make an appointment.