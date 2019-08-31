Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
$30 out the door 1/8 on house selections on Friday!(limit one discounted 1/8 per patient) does not stack with other discounts.
About
We offer a full line of THC+CBD products (CBD-only coming soon), including full spectrum concentrates and some strain specific edibles. Most of our flower comes from local farms, and we collaborate with processors all over the state to offer the best topicals, edibles, and concentrates possible. We strive to connect people ta a better life through cannabis, and hope that you will choose The Highway Connection!