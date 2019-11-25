Follow
BLACK FRIDAY DEALS $5 Pre Rolls
Valid 11/28/2019 – 12/1/2019
$5 1g Pre Rolls, 15% Off White Mousse Concentrates, 20% Off Pipes and Bongs
Cannot be combined with any other deals or discounts
All Products
Frostitute (all taxes inlcuded)
from Unknown Brand
22.6%
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$170½ ounce
$2951 ounce
Wedding Cake (all taxes included)
from Unknown Brand
21.16%
THC
1.01%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$83¼ ounce
$155½ ounce
$2751 ounce
Biscotti (all taxes included)
from Unknown Brand
22.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Biscotti
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$170½ ounce
$2951 ounce
Mimosa (all taxes included)
from Unknown Brand
21.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$170½ ounce
$2951 ounce
Marathon OG (all taxes included)
from Unknown Brand
23.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Marathon OG
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$170½ ounce
$2951 ounce
Papa's OG (all taxes included)
from Unknown Brand
20.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Papa's OG
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$170½ ounce
$2951 ounce
Purple Punch (all taxes included)
from Unknown Brand
24.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$170½ ounce
$2951 ounce
Ice Cream Cake (all taxes included)
from Unknown Brand
27.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$170½ ounce
$2951 ounce
Sunset Sherbert (all taxes included)
from Unknown Brand
23.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$170½ ounce
$2951 ounce
Crazy Glue (all taxes included)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$170½ ounce
$2951 ounce
Dark Star (all taxes included)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$32⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Cherry WiFi (all taxes included)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry WiFi
Strain
$161 gram
$161 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$83¼ ounce
$155½ ounce
$2751 ounce
Mendo Breath (all taxes included)
from Unknown Brand
21.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Mendo Breath
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$170½ ounce
$2951 ounce
Wax 1g (all taxes included)
from Twisted Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$651 gram
$651 gram
Crumble 1g (all taxes included)
from Twisted Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$651 gram
$651 gram
Live Resin 1g (all taxes included)
from Twisted Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$651 gram
$651 gram
Rosin 1g (all taxes included)
from Twisted Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
HTFSE 1g (all taxes included)
from Twisted Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$651 gram
$651 gram
Distillate Syringe THC (all taxes included)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$651 gram
$651 gram
White Mousse Champagne Live Resin Biker Kush (all taxes included)
from White Mousse
___
THC
___
CBD
$951 gram
$951 gram
White Mousse Budder Uncle Ricky (all taxes included)
from White Mousse
___
THC
___
CBD
$701 gram
$701 gram
White Mousse Budder Tangerine Haze (all taxes included)
from White Mousse
___
THC
___
CBD
$701 gram
$701 gram
White Mousse Budder King Julian (all taxes included)
from White Mousse
___
THC
___
CBD
$701 gram
$701 gram
White Mousse Live Budder Biker Kush (all taxes included)
from White Mousse
___
THC
___
CBD
$901 gram
$901 gram
White Mousse Live Budder Gelato 45 (all taxes included)
from White Mousse
___
THC
___
CBD
$901 gram
$901 gram
White Mousse Sugar Orange Rush (all taxes included)
from White Mousse
___
THC
___
CBD
$701 gram
$701 gram
White Mousse Live Sugar Mountain Lemons (all taxes included)
from White Mousse
___
THC
___
CBD
$901 gram
$901 gram
Medicus Oil Sryringe 1g - Hybrid (all taxes included)
from Unknown Brand
67%
THC
___
CBD
$851 gram
$851 gram
Golden Goat Wax 1g (all taxes included)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$701 gram
$701 gram
Dose 1g Tanker (all taxes inlcuded)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
Dose Full Spectrum Sugar Wax 1g (all taxes inlcuded)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
Dose Moonrocks 3.5g (all taxes included)
from Unknown Brand
44%
THC
___
CBD
$80⅛ ounce
$80⅛ ounce
Bison & Rose Inhaler
from Unknown Brand
250mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$1001 gram
$1001 gram
Sweet Fruit Chews 10pk. 100mg - Tropical
from Smokiez Edibles
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$24each
$24each
Sweet Fruit Chews 10pk. 100mg - Blackberry
from Smokiez Edibles
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$24each
$24each
Sweet Fruit Chews 10pk. 100mg - Blue Raspberry
from Smokiez Edibles
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$24each
$24each
Sweet Fruit Chews 10pk. 100mg - Watermelon
from Smokiez Edibles
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$24each
$24each
Sweet Fruit Chews 10pk. 100mg - Green Apple
from Smokiez Edibles
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$24each
$24each
Sour Fruit Chews 10pk. 100mg - Blackberry
from Smokiez Edibles
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$24each
$24each
Sour Fruit Chews 10pk. 100mg - Blue Rasberry
from Smokiez Edibles
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$24each
$24each
