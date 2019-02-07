Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Locally owned and operated, The Honeypot Shop is dedicated to providing the highest-quality medicinal marijuana, concentrates, and edibles in the industry. We are here to make you a true connoisseur. Our trained consultants take special care of each patient.