The House of Cannabis - Keswick
No Leafly online ordering
Purchases must be made in-store.
448 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
Your recently viewed
About this dispensary
The House of Cannabis - Keswick
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 1
1 Church St Suite 9, Keswick, ON
cash acceptedcredit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontrecreational
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
Photos of The House of Cannabis - Keswick
Show all photos