Deals
Oregon Genetics brand dabs: up to 50% off!
Valid 11/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
Oregon Genetics dabs are currently on special: $25-$37, depending on the strain! Tax included, and we can't discount it any further (sorry!)
Tax included. While supplies last.
Staff picks
** TAX INCLUDED! **
from The House of Dank
___
THC
___
CBD
$1each
In-store only
Road Kill Skunk ($45/ounce!)
from A Cannibis Farm
20.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Skunk #1 x Afghani
Strain
$31 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Trainwreck
from Lifted
19.98%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Trainwreck
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
All Products
** TAX INCLUDED! (17%+ Less for Med) **
from Unknown Brand
42%
THC
42%
CBD
keeping Weedsport green!
Strain
A-Dub
from Shango
33.25%
THC
0.09%
CBD
A-Dub
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Afternoon Delight (CBD)
from Cosmic Treehouse
1.23%
THC
19.4%
CBD
Afternoon Delight
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Banana's 'N Cream
from Shango
31.76%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Banana's 'N Cream
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blackberry Fire
from A Cannabis Farm
14.86%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry Fire
Strain
$31 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream (B-Buds)
from Atlas Farm
17.29%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Magoo
from A Cannabis Farm
25.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Magoo
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Cheesecake
from Sugarbud
30.2%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Blueberry Cheesecake
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bruce Banner (31.5%!)
from Grateful Greenery
31.59%
THC
0.8%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chem Kesey
from Shango
30.35%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Chem Kesey
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cinex ($25/oz!)
from A Cannabis Farm
9.88%
THC
0%
CBD
Cinex
Strain
$251 oz
In-store only
Crescendo
from High Latitude Farms
32.3%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Crescendo RBx1
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Crippled Rhino
from Lifted
14.81%
THC
0%
CBD
Crippled Rhino
Strain
$31 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cuban Linx #5
from Frontier Farms
32.6%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Cuban Linx #5
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dawgy Treats
from Cosmic Treehouse
33%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Dawgy Treats
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Double Tangie Banana
from Cosmic Treehouse
14.69%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Double Tangie Banana
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Duct Tape
from A Cannabis Farm
30.71%
THC
1.34%
CBD
Duct Tape
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ew*k
from Avitas
28.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Ewok
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Full Metal Jacket
from Shango
32.49%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Full Metal Jacket
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Girl Scout Haze
from Shango
30.57%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Super Sour Silver Diesel Haze x GSC
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
God's Gift
from Oregon Coast Farms
23.96%
THC
0%
CBD
God's Gift
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Goat
from A Cannabis Farm
17.48%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$31 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grape Valley Kush
from Shango
30.09%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Grape Valley Kush
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grease Monkey
from Heroes of the Farm
33.11%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GSC (Forum Cut)
from Fr33dom Farms
28.5%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Hawaiian
from Atlas Farm
19.15%
THC
0%
CBD
Hawaiian
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Headdog #7 (On Special: $7/gram!)
from Heroes of the Farm
23.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Headdog 7
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Headdog #9
from Heroes of the Farm
25.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Headband x Guinness
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Hot Donna
from Fr33dom Farms
31.14%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Sour Diesel x Mendo Breath
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Hucklebetty
from Fr33dom Farms
31.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Hucklebetty
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Humble Pie
from Cosmic Treehouse
32.35%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Humble Pie
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
I-95
from A Cannabis Company
31.3%
THC
0.67%
CBD
I-95
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Juicy Cookies
from Oregon Coast Farms
14.54%
THC
0%
CBD
Juicy Cookies
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Kush (shake) $25/oz!
from Lifted
15.69%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Kush
Strain
$251 oz
In-store only
Lemon Royale #7
from Frontier Farms
32.8%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Lemon Royale #7
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MAC
from A Cannabis Farm
30.91%
THC
0%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mad Max #7
from Heroes of the Farm
25.5%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Raspberry Kush x Gorilla Snacks
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
