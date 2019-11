MalcolmO on May 3, 2019

Sad to say, the store is not accessible (which is why they missed a couple stars); those with disabilities will need to go with online ordering on OCS (unless one of the coming stores is accessible). This is unfortunate because The Hunny Pot has all the features missing online: nice ambience, friendly and knowledgeable staff, and the opportunity to have a look at and sniff of the product. My budtender was very helpful, knowledgeable and shared amply in short order. I was only in the store for a few minutes but it was a _very_ positive experience. Well worth repeating. Most of the knocks (small sample exhibits, excessive packaging, manner of presentation) are all mandated by the province; they're _not_ The Hunny Pot's shortcomings. It is to be hoped that when the market has matured and pot retailing has become commonplace, the ins and outs will be more agreeable. For example, it would be nice to bring in your empty stash box and have them weigh out your purchase and just put it in your box. Away with the single-use plastics! If you're _not_ living with a disability, give The Hunny Pot a try, especially if you have questions or concerns. I'm sure they'll satisfy in the personal service department.