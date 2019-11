VioletFrost on October 26, 2017

I will never go back. I've been to many pot shops down the West coast. I am not impressed by this shop. Sub par selection. More on the spendy side. Majority if not all the discount weed was gross brown, from strains not normally yielding such color. I understand it's discount so it's not going to be perfect. But it was trash. Got talked into purchasing a Halloween goodie bag specially they had. Thinking it was going to be a good deal. I was told the wrong price 3 times, and didn't find out the correct price till I was paying. Originally told $29 for the goodie bag consisting of (2 .5g joints, 1g flower and 1g oil). Then it changed to $35. And by the time I was paying it was $39. I felt like I got punked like a stupid kid buying weed for the first time. I will never spend money here again.