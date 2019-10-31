Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Get your PUR Halloween 2for1 pack @TheJointBurlington! Dank fluffy nugs plus one infused pre-roll. It's time to get spoopy, Happy Halloween!
About
The Joint Burlington is Skagit Counties newest Recreation shop! Inviting atmosphere, knowledgeable budtenders, and the highest quality products are only a few highlights of this store! Come in today to check it out and find all your cannabis needs! *Located conveniently off of I-5 exit 232*