FIRST TIME PATIENT DEAL: Recreational: 10% off with valid CA ID Medicinal: (pick one of the following) 25% off veterans** 20% off retired police officers or firefighters** BOGO 50% off by Canna-Clean Genetics, LOL/THClear edibles or THClear/VVS cartridges ** (limitations apply) *REFERRAL DEAL- (FRIEND MUST BE FTP) 15% OFF BOTH ORDERS!
-->Eco Friendly Program: Recycle your exit bag and receive $1 OFF! (limit 1 bag per transaction) -->Completed Stamp Card Deal: 10% OFF -->Referral Deal: 15% OFF both orders (friend must be FTP) -->Buy 2 eighths, receive 10% OFF any additional eighth of equal or lesser value!
-MONDAY'S: 10% OFF ALL CARTRIDGES (not valid with any other deals) -THURSDAY'S: 10% OFF BEVERAGES (not valid with any other deals) -10% OFF SENIOR & DISABILITY -TERMINALLY PATIENTS -10% STUDENT WITH ID *MEDICINAL ONLY*