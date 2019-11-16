Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
About
The Joint by Cannabis (Recreational Only) is an adult-use (21+) marijuana retail dispensary!
-Voted #1 recreational dispensary in Colorado by Leafly in 2018!
-Voted #1 Dispensary 2019 by Westword Magazine!
-The Joint has a HUGE selection of flower on the Top, Premium, and Connoisseur shelves!
-We offer specials/deals EVERYDAY and we also have coupons available! (WeedMaps, Leafly, Cannasaver)
-The Joint proudly carries brands such as: Blue Kudu, CRx, 710 Labs, Wana, Next 1 Labs, Craft, JETT, and Cheeba Chews!
-All of our budtenders are very knowledgeable and can answer (almost) any question you may have about our products!
Now offering Leafly ONLINE Ordering! Skip the line, order online!