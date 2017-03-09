The Joint-Burien is a fully operational licensed retail marijuana shop with legal recreational marijuana available to adults twenty-one and older. The staff is friendly and knowledgeable about all things weed related. The atmosphere is always clean and provides a safe and comfortable environment for retail consumers to purchase their product. The Joint credits our fast paced growth and expansion in part due to our specialization in premium recreational marijuana. We carry everything you need to enjoy a good smoke, including top shelf flower, pure cartridges, clean concentrates and of course quality joints. To top it off there is a plethora of smoking accessories and devices in the shop connected to the dispensary to compliment your high. The menu is always being updated, so be sure to check in often! The Joint-Burien is conveniently located near the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and is now the closest dispensary to the airport!!! Stop on by the next time you fly in or out :)