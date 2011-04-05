Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Seattle’s newest and best retail marijuana store located conveniently in the University District! We have an experienced and knowledgeable staff trained to assist you in choosing the best and most effective cannabis products to satisfy your preferences. Additionally, we partner with quality producers of flower, concentrates, and edibles to provide you with competitive pricing and daily deals. Our goal is to meet our customer’s needs by providing a large selection of product at the best possible prices and the highest level of service and knowledge available in the industry. We appreciate any and all feedback! Leave us a review and receive 10% off on your next visit.