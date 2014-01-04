The Joint is a Tacoma Adult-Use Marijuana Dispensary The Joint in Tacoma, Washington offers a wide variety of quality recreational cannabis and marijuana products at a range of different price tiers. With personalized customer service and a welcoming environment, the Joint proudly serves Tacoma’s community as a high-quality marijuana dispensary. History: The Joint has a long history in Washington state, with its first medical dispensary opening in Seattle in 2010 and opening their Tacoma dispensary in 2014. Following Washington’s change in marijuana regulation, The Joint transferred its long history working in the medical marijuana movement to opening a recreational location. On January 1st, 2017, they finally were able to open their doors to the recreational cannabis-using public, serving casual marijuana users while working with a medical endorsement to continue helping those who use it for health reasons. Staff: Thanks to their long history, the Joint specializes in excellent customer service that fits every type of cannabis consumer. Whether there to chat about cannabis or privately browse their menu in silence, the Joint’s dispensary staff strives to make sure every customer experience is a good one from the moment the enter their store to the last hit of their cannabis product at home. They are proud to offer some of the best marijuana product around at a variety of price points, so individuals with any budget may access top-of-the-line stuff across the board. The Joint treats people well and is more than happy to walk Tacoma customers through their line of cannabis products and explain their effects. Menu: The Joint prides themselves on their expanding cannabis product selection, always striving to increase their stock and add new growers and items that their customers want to see. Working with only the finest cultivators and licensed processors, the Joint offers 40 different strains of marijuana flowers, edibles, concentrates, and more in plenty of joint, gram and eighth sizes. Some of their featured brands include Top Cut, Fireline, Spark, Treedom, Three Tree Farms and Ardeda, and their Sweet Az live resin sells out often. True to their namesake, the Joint currently offers the cheapest recreational joint in the market at $3 per joint on Fridays with plans to make their joints three cents each in the future. Vaping and smoking accessories are available in their dispensary, and all products are lab tested with results kept onsite. The Joint currently accepts cash only with an ATM provided for their dispensary customer’s convenience. They offer 20% for every ten visits to their dispensary and are proud to connect with their clients on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and phone and email. Street parking is available right outside their dispensary’s entrance. Service Locations: Operating in Tacoma, the Joint is conveniently located near the Glass Museum, Train station, and the Tacoma Dome. They proudly serve dispensary visitors from throughout the Tacoma, Hilltop, McKinley, Central Tacoma, North End, New Tacoma, Fern Hill, Puyallup Reservation, Fife Heights, South Tacoma, Fife, Waller, Lakewood, Fircrest, Ruston, University Place, Milton, Edgewood, Midland, Parkland, Spanaway, Summit and Puyallup communities. Location Information: Tacoma is a larger port city that serves as Pierce County’s seat in Washington state. Located along Commencement Bay, Tacoma is home to a large number of business, cultural and entertainment destinations. The Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium lies on the city’s peninsula, while the large Tacoma Dome hosts many sporting and concert events. Cheney Stadium is home to the MiLB’s Tacoma Rainiers, while the Museum of Glass and LeMay America’s Car Museum showcases hundreds of exhibits and antique displays. From the large Tacoma Mall to the Foss Waterway Seaport, the Joint proudly serves its valued customers.