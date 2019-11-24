Follow
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) by Skunk Brothers
from Skunk Brothers
20.72%
THC
0%
CBD
GG #4
Strain
$10each
In-store only
GMA Cookies by LOUDPACK
from Loudpack
23%
THC
0.04%
CBD
GMA Cookies
Strain
$38each
In-store only
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) by House
from House
17.73%
THC
___
CBD
$24each
In-store only
Baklava by Alien Labs
from Alien Labs
28.13%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Baklava
Strain
$89each
In-store only
Wedding Cake by Green Wave
from Green Wave
15%
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Skittlez by Cali Lyfted
from Cali Lyfted
15.83%
THC
___
CBD
$5each
In-store only
24K by Cali Lyfted
from Cali Lyfted
18.43%
THC
0%
CBD
24K
Strain
$5each
In-store only
Peanut Butter Cup by Cookies
from Cookies
22.66%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Peanut Butter Cup
Strain
$64each
In-store only
24K by Cali Lyfted
from Cali Lyfted
18.35%
THC
0%
CBD
24K
Strain
$5each
In-store only
TangEray by Lemonnade
from Lemonnade
23.29%
THC
0%
CBD
TangEray
Strain
$72each
In-store only
Cookies & Cream by Cookies
from Cookies
21.05%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$64each
In-store only
Orange Cookies by Cookies
from Cookies
20.23%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Orange Cookies
Strain
$64each
In-store only
Sticky Papaya by Karma
from Karma
28.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Sticky Papaya
Strain
$20each
In-store only
Key Lime Pie by LOUDPACK
from Loudpack
19.47%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Key Lime Pie
Strain
$26each
In-store only
White Runtz by Runtz
from Runtz
23.46%
THC
0%
CBD
White Runtz
Strain
$78each
In-store only
Animal Mints by Cream of the Crop
from Cream of the Crop
19.21%
THC
___
CBD
$65each
In-store only
Sherbet by KRONIK
from KRONIK
22.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Sherbet
Strain
$8each
In-store only
Glue by Pacific Stone
from Pacific Stone
16.88%
THC
0%
CBD
Glue
Strain
$20each
In-store only
Gelonade by Connected
from Connected
25.76%
THC
___
CBD
$81each
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze by High Grade Farms
from High Grade Farms
21.64%
THC
___
CBD
$57each
In-store only
Sunshine OG by Nug
from NUG
26.23%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunshine OG
Strain
$47each
In-store only
Midnight Splendor by Skunk Brothers
from Skunk Brothers
14.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Midnight Splendor
Strain
$8each
In-store only
Mimosa by High Voltage
from High Voltage
19.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$35each
In-store only
Motor Breath by High Voltage
from High Voltage
18.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Motor Breath
Strain
$35each
In-store only
Grape Jelly Donut by North Country Pharms
from North Country Pharms
22.61%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Grape Jelly Donut
Strain
$65each
In-store only
Dosickeys by North Country Pharms
from North Country Pharms
22.03%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Dosickeys
Strain
$65each
In-store only
Lemon Cake OG by Maven
from Maven
21.59%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Lemon Cake OG
Strain
$55each
In-store only
Ice Cream Cake by High Voltage
from High Voltage
21.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$35each
In-store only
Grape Sorbet by High Voltage
from High Voltage
22.03%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Sorbet
Strain
$35each
In-store only
Wedding Cake by ELYON
from ELYON
22.18%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$33each
In-store only
Grape Jelly by ELYON
from ELYON
22.84%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Grape Jelly
Strain
$33each
In-store only
Fire OG by CRU
from CRU
21.44%
THC
0%
CBD
Fire OG
Strain
$45each
In-store only
Jet Fuel by CRU
from CRU
21.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
$45each
In-store only
Sierra Mist by CRU
from CRU
20.87%
THC
0%
CBD
Sierra Mist
Strain
$45each
In-store only
Banana OG by CRU
from CRU
28.8%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Banana OG
Strain
$45each
In-store only
Dream Queen by High Garden
from High Garden
20.32%
THC
0%
CBD
Dream Queen
Strain
$33each
In-store only
Orange Cookies by High Garden
from High Garden
23.49%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Cookies
Strain
$33each
In-store only
Doc's OG by Flow Kana
from Flow Kana
21.64%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Doc's OG
Strain
$37each
In-store only
Holy Zkittlez by Cali Kosher
from Cali Kosher
21.88%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Holy Zkittlez
Strain
$32each
In-store only
Papaya by Cali Kosher
from Cali Kosher
19.34%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Papaya
Strain
$32each
In-store only
