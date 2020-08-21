J........0
By far the best dispensary in Nederland. Great prices and amazing service, quick easy and always what you wanted.
Drove a long way to check out this shop. Flower is 'prepackaged' so "ass-u-me" weight is correct... With COVID rules the package was not opened to see or smell. Bought 2 strains to try. To my surprise on opening the first 1/8th there were only 3 smaller flower buds. Opened another one and found the same so got out the scale. Calibrated, checked the batteries and weight everything in the container. 2.79 grams in a 3.5 gram container. Not good. Weighed another one, 2.82 grams. A trend was showing. The strain was good, but was light on the weight. Don't think I'd give them a second chance.
Here at the Kind Castle, Our scales are Calibrated & tested by the Department of Agriculture. Do you know which strains you had? Our budtenders tend to over weigh our product so if dry weight happens it tends to work itself out. We are Sorry for your bad experience, We hope to make your next one better.