August 25, 2020

Drove a long way to check out this shop. Flower is 'prepackaged' so "ass-u-me" weight is correct... With COVID rules the package was not opened to see or smell. Bought 2 strains to try. To my surprise on opening the first 1/8th there were only 3 smaller flower buds. Opened another one and found the same so got out the scale. Calibrated, checked the batteries and weight everything in the container. 2.79 grams in a 3.5 gram container. Not good. Weighed another one, 2.82 grams. A trend was showing. The strain was good, but was light on the weight. Don't think I'd give them a second chance.