Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Here at The Kind Room, we carry a wide selection of edibles, topicals, concentrates, and bud. Being one of the original dispensaries on Denver's "Green Mile", we pride ourselves on quality. We provide a welcoming environment complete with a friendly and knowledgeable staff, creating a comfortable one-stop shopping experience for all of our guests.
Menu reflects currently available recreational strains, please call for medical availability
*Some items potency change regularly, please call for details about 0.00% Products