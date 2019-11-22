Follow
The Kings of Canna
ROYAL HOUR 10% OFF STORE-WIDE EVERYDAY >> 10am to 12pm
Join us for our Royal Hours between 10:00am and 12:00pm, where our entire selection of divine products is 10% off.
**Budget Flowers & Pre-Rolls Excluded **No Combined Discounts
All Products
**RECREATIONAL CUSTOMERS** FLOWER PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE the 20% TX*** ALL other products are listed w/TX
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
*SALE* Mangoliciuos - 23.34% THC / <LOQ% CBD ( Hybrid Cannabis Flower / Indoor Grown in Soil By EPOCH FARMS ) **OMMP ONLY**
from Epoch Farms
23.34%
THC
0%
CBD
Mangolicious
Strain
$7001/2LB**OMMP ONLY**
In-store only
*SALE* Sour OG - 22.57% THC / 0.09% CBD ( Hybrid Cannabis Flower / Greenhouse Grown in Soil By RIPPED CITY GARDENS ) **OMMP ONLY**
from Ripped City Gardens
22.57%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Sour OG
Strain
$6501/2LB**OMMP ONLY**
In-store only
*SALE* SFV OG - 24.33% THC / 0.07% CBD ( Hybrid Cannabis Flower / Indoor Grown in Soil By THE PLANT)**OMMP ONLY**
from Unknown Brand
24.33%
THC
0.07%
CBD
SFV OG
Strain
$6501/2LB**OMMP ONLY**
In-store only
*SALE* Chem Fire OG - 24.05% THC / 0.09% CBD ( Hybrid Cannabis Flower / Greenhouse Grown in Soil By RIPPED CITY GARDENS ) **OMMP ONLY*
from Ripped City Gardens
24.05%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$6501/2LB**OMMP ONLY**
In-store only
*SALE* Vanilla Frosting - 29.24% THC / ND% CBD (Hybrid Cannabis Flower / Greenhouse Grown in Soil by REVEL FARMS ) **OMMP ONLY**
from Unknown Brand
20.56%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Vanilla Frosting
Strain
$6001/2LB**OMMP ONLY**
In-store only
*SALE* Deadband - 23.5% THC / 0.28% CBD ( Hybrid Cannabis Flower / Greenhouse Grown in Soil By OREGROWN ) **OMMP ONLY**
from Oregrown
23.5%
THC
0.28%
CBD
$6001/2LB**OMMP ONLY**
In-store only
*SALE* LemonGrass - 26.06% THC / 0.0% CBD ( Hybrid Cannabis Flower / Greenhouse Grown in Soil By REVEL FARMS) **OMMP ONLY**
from Revel Farms
26.06%
THC
0%
CBD
$6001/2LB**OMMP ONLY**
In-store only
ASSORTED SHAKE n' B-BUDS
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Kush Mints - 35.3% THC / ND% CBD ( Hybrid Cannabis Flower / Indoor Grown in Soil By NORTHWEST BOTANICA)**REC +20% TAX**
from Unknown Brand
35.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Roasted Garlic Margy 28.29% THC / 0.96% CBD ( Hybrid Cannabis Flower / Indoor Grown By NOBLE FARMS )**REC +20% TAX**
from Noble Farms
28.92%
THC
0.96%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Peanut Butter Pie - 27.30% THC / 0.09% CBD ( Hybrid Cannabis Flower / Indoor Grown By NOBLE FARMS )**REC +20% TAX**
from Noble Farms
27.3%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Beach Wedding - 26.5% THC / 0.07% CBD ( Hybrid Cannabis Flower / Indoor Grown in Soil By SUGARBUD )**REC +20% TAX**
from Sugarbud
26.5%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GMO - 30.08% THC / 0.11% CBD ( Hybrid Cannabis Flower / Grown in Soil By THE PLANT )**REC +20% TAX**
from Unknown Brand
30.08%
THC
0.11%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Crater Lake V6 - 20.5% THC / 0.05% CBD ( Hybrid Cannabis Flower / Indoor Grown in Soil By DEEP CREEK GARDENS )**REC +20% TAX**
from Deep Creek Gardens
20.5%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Crater Lake
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Royal Wedding - 23.48% THC / 0.07% CBD ( Hybrid Cannabis Flower / Indoor Grown in Soil By NOBLE FARMS )**REC +20% TAX**
from Noble Farms
23.48%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
The MAC - 30.38% THC / 0.18% CBD ( Hybrid Cannabis Flower / Indoor Grown in Soil By PDX HIGH STANDARDS )**REC +20% TAX*
from Unknown Brand
30.38%
THC
0.18%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Apricot - 25.21% THC / 0.08% CBD ( 50/50 Hybrid Cannabis Flower / Indoor Grown in Soil By NOBLE FARMS )**REC +20% TAX**
from Noble Farms
31.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Critical Mass - 9.40% THC / 15.4% CBD ( *CBD Rich Indica Dominant Hybrid Cannabis Flower / Indoor Grown in Soil By GREEN DRAGON GARDENS )**REC +20% TAX**
from Green Dragon Extracts
9.4%
THC
15.4%
CBD
Critical Mass
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
VVS Chem - 26.73% THC / 0.07% CBD ( Hybrid Cannabis Flower / Indoor Grown in Soil By NOBLE FARMS )**REC +20% TAX**
from Noble Farms
26.73%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jailbird - 30.10%THC / 0.10% CBD - ( Hybrid Cannabis Flower/ Indoor Grown in Soil by HEADRUSH HILL ) **REC +20% TAX**
from Unknown Brand
30.1%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Guava - 31.3% THC / 0.09% CBD ( Sativa Dominant Hybrid Cannabis Flower / Indoor Grown in Soil By BULA FARMS ) **REC +20% TAX**
from Bula Farms
31.3%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tang Breath - 22.92% THC / 0.06% CBD ( Hybrid Cannabis Flower / Indoor Grown in Soil By STARDUST CULTIVATION )**REC +20% TAX**
from Unknown Brand
27.46%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Wedding Crasher
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chem C**kie -29.60% THC / 0.07% CBD ( Hybrid Cannabis Flower / Indoor Grown in Soil By HEADRUSH HILL )**REC +20% TAX*
from Unknown Brand
24.12%
THC
0.6%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Headband X 4DD - 30.90% THC /0.11% CBD ( Hybrid Cannabis Flower / Indoor Grown in Soil By HEADRUSH HILL )**REC +20% TAX*
from Unknown Brand
30.9%
THC
0.11%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Octanium - 28.90% THC / 0.10% CBD ( Hybrid Cannabis Flower / Indoor Grown in Soil By HEADRUSH HILL )**REC +20% TAX*
from Unknown Brand
28.9%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Power OG - 24.39% THC / 0.06% CBD ( Hybrid Cannabis Flower / Indoor Grown, No-Till, Clean Green Certified By DEEP CREEK GARDENS )**REC +20% TAX*
from Deep Creek Gardens
24.39%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Sour Power OG
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Animal Cookie X 4DD - 228.40% THC / 0.07% ( Hybrid Cannabis Flower / Indoor Grown in Soil By DEEP CREEK GARDENS )**REC +20%TX**
from Unknown Brand
28.4%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Rainbow Belts - 29.02% THC / 0.07% CBD ( Hybrid Cannabis Flower / Indoor Grown in Soil By NOBLE FARMS ) **REC +20% TAX**
from Noble Farms
29.02%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Crasher - 26.88% THC / 0.06% CBD ( Hybrid Cannabis Flower / Indoor Grown in Soil By NOBLE FARMS )**REC +20% TAX**
from Noble Farms
26.88%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Wedding Crasher
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jack Fruit - 22.1% THC / 0.07% CBD ( hybrid Cannabis Flower / Indoor Grown in Soil By BULA FARMS, LLC)**REC +20% TAX**
from Bula Farms
22.1%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
OG Maui Cream Pie - 23.27% THC / 0.07% CBD (Hybrid Cannabis Flower / *No-Till /*Clean Green Certified Indoor Grown in Soil By DEEP CREEK GARDENS)
from Deep Creek Gardens
23.27%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Lime Slurpee - 27.8% THC / 0.08% ( Hybrid Cannabis Flower / Indoor Grown in Soil By MERAKI GARDENS )**REC +20%TX**
from Meraki Gardens
27.8%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Grape - 26.3%THC / 0.06% CBD ( Hybrid Cannabis Flower / Grown Indoors in Soil by BULA FARMS ) **REC +20% TAX**
from Bula Farms
26.3%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Sour Grape
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Forbidden Fuel - 21.90%THC / 0.07%CBD - ( Hybrid Cannabis Flower/ Indoor Grown in Soil by DEEP CREEK GARDENS ) **REC +20% TAX**
from Deep Creek Gardens
21.9%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Peach Cobbler - 27.36% THC / <LOQ% CBD ( Hybrid Cannabis Flower / Indoor Grown in Soil By DEEP CREEK GARDENS )**REC +20% TAX**
from Deep Creek Gardens
24.9%
THC
0.33%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lavender Breath - 22.83% THC / 0.29% CBD ( Hybrid Cannabis Flower / Indoor Grown in Soil By STARDUST CULTIVATION ,LLC )**REC +20% TAX**
from Unknown Brand
22.83%
THC
0.29%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grape 33 - 23.08% THC / 0.06% CBD ( Hybrid Cannabis Flower / Indoor Grown By NOBLE FARMS )**REC +20% Tax**
from Noble Farms
27.71%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Huckleberry Web - 6.64% THC / 11.77% CBD ( Hybrid Cannabis Flower / Indoor Grown in Soil By DEEP CREEK GARDENS ) **REC +20% TAX**
from Deep Creek Gardens
6.64%
THC
11.77%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Quad Dawg - 27.92% THC /0.07% CBD ( Hybrid Cannabis Flower / Indoor Grown in Soil by RIPPED CITY GARDENS )**REC +20% TAX**
from Pot of Gold
21.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Quad Dawg
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
